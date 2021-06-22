We’re getting so close to the end of the Prime Day festivities, and as soon as today is over, all of the amazing prices will jump back to normal! We don’t know how long it will be until we see prices this great again. Even holiday and Black Friday deals are lackluster compared to some of the best Prime Day deals.

For example, Amazon just shaved the price of Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, taking 5% or over $26 off. That deal is good for almost all of the colors, including green, pink, silver, and space gray. Unfortunately, sky blue has been left out in the cold. The final price comes to $522 with free shipping and free returns for Prime members.

The Apple AirPods Max are a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones from the tech giant. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out surrounding noise and keep you immersed in your tunes. A transparency mode, however, ensures you hear the world around you, like oncoming vehicles, events, and people. The Apple H1 chip handles computational audio, while the magical connection — much like Apple’s computer peripherals — provides a seamless connection with Apple devices.

One of the coolest features of the AirPods Max is they have something called Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to adjust directional sound and make it more like a home theater or surround sound experience. That explains why senior editor Caleb Denison called them the “most fun headphones ever” in our Apple AirPods Max review. He also says they’re “darn-near perfect, with best-in-class- noise canceling,” and, they feature “the most remarkable transparency mode” he’s ever heard.

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Max, in almost all colors, for $522. That’s good for over $26 off the full price and includes free shipping and free returns as long as you have an active Prime membership.

More Prime Day headphones deals available now

Not into Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones? Want something from a different brand, or a better deal perhaps? There are a ton of excellent Prime Day headphone deals available thanks to Prime Day, and not just from Amazon. We rounded up all of the best opportunities below. Take a look and see if there’s something you like.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations