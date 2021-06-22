  1. Deals
Quick! Brand new Apple AirPods Max are discounted for Prime Day

By
Apple Airpods Max
Apple

We’re getting so close to the end of the Prime Day festivities, and as soon as today is over, all of the amazing prices will jump back to normal! We don’t know how long it will be until we see prices this great again. Even holiday and Black Friday deals are lackluster compared to some of the best Prime Day deals.

For example, Amazon just shaved the price of Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, taking 5% or over $26 off. That deal is good for almost all of the colors, including green, pink, silver, and space gray. Unfortunately, sky blue has been left out in the cold. The final price comes to $522 with free shipping and free returns for Prime members.

The Apple AirPods Max are a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones from the tech giant. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out surrounding noise and keep you immersed in your tunes. A transparency mode, however, ensures you hear the world around you, like oncoming vehicles, events, and people. The Apple H1 chip handles computational audio, while the magical connection — much like Apple’s computer peripherals — provides a seamless connection with Apple devices.

One of the coolest features of the AirPods Max is they have something called Spatial Audio, which uses head tracking to adjust directional sound and make it more like a home theater or surround sound experience. That explains why senior editor Caleb Denison called them the “most fun headphones ever” in our Apple AirPods Max review. He also says they’re “darn-near perfect, with best-in-class- noise canceling,” and, they feature “the most remarkable transparency mode” he’s ever heard.

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Max, in almost all colors, for $522. That’s good for over $26 off the full price and includes free shipping and free returns as long as you have an active Prime membership.

More Prime Day headphones deals available now

Not into Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones? Want something from a different brand, or a better deal perhaps? There are a ton of excellent Prime Day headphone deals available thanks to Prime Day, and not just from Amazon. We rounded up all of the best opportunities below. Take a look and see if there’s something you like.

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$229 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
