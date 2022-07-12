Today's Best AirPods Max Prime Day Deal

Prime Day deals are back, and everyone knows this means it is one of the best times of the year to buy some of the hottest electronic items. This year is no different, and Amazon is offering a for an AirPods Max Prime Day deal. Just $449 right now, these over-ear headphones are regularly priced at $549. If you’ve been looking for a good deal on some new tech, this AirPods Max Prime Day deal could be just the thing you’ve been waiting for.

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are high-fidelity over-ear headphones that provide the ultimate listening experience. Like all of the best headphones, they have active noise cancellation, but these also have Transparency mode, which, when activated, lets outside sounds in so you can interact with your surroundings while still listening to your headphones. The spatial audio immerses you in sound that feels theater-like no matter where you are.

The fit is exceptional with a completely reimagined design. The cushion canopy is ultra-comfortable and provides a secure fit with an acoustic seal no matter your head shape. The headband is made of breathable mesh designed to distribute weight evenly, reducing on-head pressure. The frame of the headphones is made of stainless steel, so it is durable and lightweight, and is covered with soft material for added comfort. The arms telescope smoothly and stay put once you’ve found the correct fit. Anodized aluminum cups rotate independently and balance pressure like never before while they are also wrapped in a “custom-designed mesh textile” for softness. Acoustically engineered memory foam ear cushions round out the comfort and immersive seal.

Other features on the Apple AirPods Max include the Digital Crown, which lets you precisely control the volume, answer phone calls, skip tracks, and activate Siri. A custom-built driver works to produce sound with little to no distortion regardless of volume or type of music. An H1 chip, which contains 10 audio cores, is contained within each cup for an elevated listening experience. The features of these headphones are state-of-the-art and extensive, making them some of the best AirPods on the market.

And if you can’t decide if you want AirPods Max or AirPods, just think about what you use your headphones for most often, and you should be able to decide if this AirPods Max Prime Day deal suits you best. If you still need help deciding among headphones, check out our Prime Day headphone deals page and Prime Day AirPods deals page.

