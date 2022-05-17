It’s no secret that Apple makes some of the best wireless earbuds on the shelves. Not only do they offer excellent sound quality and battery life, but they are also seamlessly compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem. You can pair them to your iPhone or iPad in seconds and easily switch them between different devices. That’s why AirPods deals are always in high demand, and the same reason these deals on the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro (Apple owns Beats, for those unaware) won’t last long.

Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are built with fitness enthusiasts in mind. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we called them “stellar workout buds” because of their secure fit, excellent sound quality, and extensive battery life. Their unique ear-hook design ensures that they stay on your ear even when you’re in the middle of intense exercises like running, dancing, or crossfit training. They also come with great sweat and water resistance, so you can wear them in any weather. You’ll have no problem using them outside of your morning workout thanks to the industry-leading 9-hour battery life on the buds, with over 24 hours together with the charging case. Like other Beats products, the sound is punchy and loud, perfect for hard-hitting music to play during your workout sessions. These also support Apple’s new Spatial Audio feature, giving you an on-the-go an immersive surround sound experience with compatible apps like Apple Music. You can pick these up for a considerable discount today on Amazon by hitting the Buy Now button below!

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

When we reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro, we called them “a huge win for Apple.” That’s why it’s no surprise that the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can get right now. It starts with Apple’s H1 chip, a powerful internal processor that ensures seamless, stable connectivity with Apple devices and optimizes sound quality. The AirPods Pro are also equipped with excellent active noise cancellation, giving you the option to completely block out your environment or continue conversations with transparency mode. They’re also remarkably comfortable to wear, with soft tips that ensure a snug, secure fit in your ear. You’ll be wearing them the entire day thanks to the 24-hour battery life with the charging case and up to 4.5-hours on the buds themselves. They’re also compatible with MagSafe, so you can plop the charging case on a MagSafe wireless pad to keep it powered. The AirPods Pro are on sale for a huge discount on Amazon, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this deal while it lasts.

