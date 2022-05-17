 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $70 on AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro at Amazon Today

By

It’s no secret that Apple makes some of the best wireless earbuds on the shelves. Not only do they offer excellent sound quality and battery life, but they are also seamlessly compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem. You can pair them to your iPhone or iPad in seconds and easily switch them between different devices. That’s why AirPods deals are always in high demand, and the same reason these deals on the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro (Apple owns Beats, for those unaware) won’t last long.

Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are built with fitness enthusiasts in mind. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we called them “stellar workout buds” because of their secure fit, excellent sound quality, and extensive battery life. Their unique ear-hook design ensures that they stay on your ear even when you’re in the middle of intense exercises like running, dancing, or crossfit training. They also come with great sweat and water resistance, so you can wear them in any weather. You’ll have no problem using them outside of your morning workout thanks to the industry-leading 9-hour battery life on the buds, with over 24 hours together with the charging case. Like other Beats products, the sound is punchy and loud, perfect for hard-hitting music to play during your workout sessions. These also support Apple’s new Spatial Audio feature, giving you an on-the-go an immersive surround sound experience with compatible apps like Apple Music. You can pick these up for a considerable discount today on Amazon by hitting the Buy Now button below!

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

A woman listening to her AirPods Pro.
Apple

When we reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro, we called them “a huge win for Apple.” That’s why it’s no surprise that the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds you can get right now. It starts with Apple’s H1 chip, a powerful internal processor that ensures seamless, stable connectivity with Apple devices and optimizes sound quality. The AirPods Pro are also equipped with excellent active noise cancellation, giving you the option to completely block out your environment or continue conversations with transparency mode. They’re also remarkably comfortable to wear, with soft tips that ensure a snug, secure fit in your ear. You’ll be wearing them the entire day thanks to the 24-hour battery life with the charging case and up to 4.5-hours on the buds themselves. They’re also compatible with MagSafe, so you can plop the charging case on a MagSafe wireless pad to keep it powered. The AirPods Pro are on sale for a huge discount on Amazon, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this deal while it lasts.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. XM4: Which headphones should you buy?

Sony WH-1000XM4 seen next to WH-1000XM5.

DJI may be prepping launch of Cinewhoop-style drone

DJI's rumored Cinewhoop-style drone.

Apple customers may be impacted by new subscription rules

iOS's Folder view on an iPhone 13 Pro.

This is how the lunar eclipse looked from space

A lunar eclipse as seen from the space station.

The 10 best AAPI MCU characters

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Bluetooth hack compromises Teslas, digital locks, and more

Tesla Model 3 keycard.

YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more

YouTube TV on Roku TV

Jeff Bridges handles unfinished spy business in The Old Man

Jeff Bridges in The Old Man.

Twitter CEO addresses recent spam account concerns

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

5 great anime to stream on Crunchyroll in May 2022

Vash holding up his gun in Trigun anime key art.

Best smartwatch deals for May 2022

Best vacuum cleaner deals for May 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen