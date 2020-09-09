There are rumors floating around that Amazon plans to hold Prime Day sometime this October. But you don’t have to wait for Prime Day deals to snag these gadgets. The Samsung Galaxy Note, AirPods Pro, and Beats Solo Pro are currently discounted at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. We don’t anticipate these products seeing further discounts during Prime Day so this is your best chance to get them. Starting at only $200 you can purchase your next holiday gift as early as today!

Beats Solo Pro — $200, was $300

These revolutionary noise-canceling headphones are ergonomically designed so they don’t just look good, they feel good too. The noise-canceling mode is strong enough that you could jog through the busiest streets of your city but still be dreaming of mountains while listening to Folklore. There’s also a transparency mode if you prefer to be more aware of your surroundings. The battery life is remarkable too. With noise-canceling, the Solo Pro will bang out your tunes for a solid 22 hours. If you use your headphones without one of the additional modes the battery life lasts up to 40 hours. If you’re looking for a quick charge when the battery is running low, hooking up your Solo Pro for 10 minutes will give you three hours of playback time with fast fuel charging. What’s more, you’ll even get 90 days free of Amazon Music when you buy this gadget. Get the Beats Solo Pro now at the reduced price fo $200 — usually priced at $300.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

These earbuds sport silicone tips for a comfortable listening experience. You can also run a fit test to see if the AirPods are positioned correctly in your ears. The new AirPods are also a clear upgrade from Apple’s original AirPods. The AirPods Pro comes with two additional modes: Transparency and noise-canceling. With transparency, you’re more aware of your surroundings so you can listen to music and be present in a conversation. On the other end, you can block out the rest of the world with noise-canceling and completely lose yourself to your music. These earbuds also sweat and water-resistant making them perfect for intense workouts and long showers alike. The sound quality is great too. The AirPods Pro has an H1 chip and a high dynamic range amplifier so you can hear the thumping of the bass and every musical harmony with perfect clarity. Get the AirPods Pro now for just $220 and turn up your music!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G — $800, was $1000

This sleek smartphone from the Galaxy Note series is the most affordable option on the market right now. With 128 GB of storage and a lightning-fast processor, you can do everything on your Note 20 from note-taking to playing virtually any game from the Galaxy store. The stylus is also beautifully designed and extremely precise, almost functioning as a real pen. If you want to make your workday even more seamless you can link to your Windows computer with this smartphone and manage all your desktop and mobile apps from one screen. Though the camera features are not as advanced as the Note 20 Ultra, the smooth rear and uniform camera design look a lot better on the Note 20. There’s also the added feature of charging boosts so now you can power up your phone within minutes if you’re in a hurry. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 today factory unlocked for just $200 and choose any carrier and plan your heart desires.

