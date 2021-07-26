  1. Deals
This is your excuse to buy the Apple AirPods Pro today

Right now, you can save 25% on the fantastic Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon. Working out at nearly $60 off, this deal has just made the already highly regarded true wireless earbuds an even more tempting offer than before. If you’re looking to upgrade your listening experience, this is the time to hit the buy button as discounts aren’t usually this high, especially during the summer. As always, you’ll need to be quick though as stock is already flying out of the Amazon warehouse. You won’t want to miss out on saving so much on these highly sought-after earbuds.

Ordinarily priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $190 and we love them. In our Apple AirPods Pro review, we referred to them as Apple’s best buds yet and they truly are. Everything about them is well-made as you’d expect from Apple. That’s thanks to some super useful features. For instance, the sound is smart. That’s because it offers adaptive EQ which automatically tunes your music to the shape of your ear so you get the best and most personalized experience possible.

Alongside that, the Apple AirPods Pro also offers active noise cancellation which means you get fully immersive sound. Any time you want to hide away from the world and focus on your music or podcasts, you can do so with ANC benefiting you on your daily commute a ton. Alternatively, switch over to transparency mode and you can listen out for all the key sounds around you such as when you need to talk to a colleague.

If you work out regularly, you’ll appreciate that the Apple AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant, plus you have a choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you can get just the right fit for your ears, saving you the need to worry about them slipping out during a workout.

Other useful features include the ability to quickly access Siri, plus they take only seconds to set up. Spatial audio support is also a huge help for those with a home cinema setup and the relevant Apple equipment which means you get even more immersive sound than before. A wireless charging case means you get 24 hours of battery life, too, so these earbuds won’t need recharging too often.

Ordinarily priced at $249, you can snap up the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190 right now for a strictly limited time only. As always, stock is sure to be limited and you won’t want to miss out on the best deal we’ve seen on Apple AirPods Pro in a while.

More AirPods deals

Thinking you might want a different pair of AirPods? While the Apple AirPods Pro are great all-rounders, we also have all the best AirPods deals available elsewhere. These include the Apple AirPods without a wireless charging case plus the latest Apple AirPods Max headphones. There’s sure to be something here to appeal to you.

