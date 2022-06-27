AirPods Pro back down to their lowest price of 2022 (so far)

Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Pro by 30%, bringing them down to $175 and saving you $75 in the process. Normally priced at $249, the Apple AirPods Pro continue to be some of the most highly sought-after earphones right now, thanks to a wealth of great features. If you know these are the right earphones for you, hit the buy button below. Otherwise, read on while we explain why they’re worth purchasing at $75 off the usual price. As always, we can’t say how long this deal will stick around.

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro offer pretty much everything you could need from a pair of earphones. Consistently ranking highly among the best wireless earbuds, there are a ton of things to love about them. The most noticeable feature is active noise cancellation. The feature means that you can easily block outside distractions, allowing you to immerse yourself in the music you’re listening to. Any time you need to return to the outside world, you can switch over to transparency mode and get back to interacting with what’s needed.

Alongside that, the Apple AirPods Pro also offer up spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The feature means that sound feels like it’s coming from all around you, kind of like if you were at a live concert. There’s also adaptive EQ which ensures that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ears, giving you a truly personal experience. A choice of three tapered silicone tips ensures you get the right snug fit for comfort, too. Other features include sweat and water resistance, more than 24 hours in total of listening time when you factor in the wireless charging case, plus quick access to Siri at all times. Simply put, the Apple AirPods Pro are great all-rounders. Whether you want a pair of earbuds to listen to while on your daily commute, or you’re keen to zone out while working out or going for a run, these earphones have you covered. Everything about them oozes convenience, making them an appealing proposition.

For other brands, we also have all the best headphone deals rounded up including awesome offers from Sony, Bose, and many more.

