AirPods Pro down to $179 in Amazon Black Friday-worthy sale 2021

By
The AirPods Pro placed on top of a red iPhone.
Omid Armin on Unsplash

This year’s Black Friday deals haven’t started, but with the early Amazon Black Friday deals that are available, shoppers who are on the hunt for headphone deals, specifically AirPods deals for Apple fans, can purchase the AirPods Pro with a significant discount. The wireless earbuds are available from the retailer for just $179, after a $70 discount to their original price of $249.

The AirPods Pro are wireless earbuds that will likely be prime targets for shoppers in the upcoming Black Friday headphone deals and Black Friday AirPods deals. They’re the best option for iPhone owners in Digital Trends’ list of the best earbuds because of how seamless they are when used with iOS devices. Pairing them is simple — open their wireless charging case and hold them near your iPhone.

Apple packed helpful features into the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation that blocks out external sound with the help of microphones, and Transparency Mode to do the opposite by letting sound in without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They also offer customizable silicone tips for a better fit, and are sweat and water resistant so they won’t get damaged by intense workouts or sudden rain. Meanwhile, if you love using Siri, accessing the digital assistant while wearing the AirPods Pro is a breeze, as all you have to do is to say, “Hey Siri.”

For a head start in your holiday shopping, you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s offer for Apple’s AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds are available with a $70 discount that brings their price down to just $179 from their original price of $249. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, and it can disappear at any moment. If you want to acquire the AirPods Pro for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More AirPods deals

Amazon’s discount for the AirPods Pro is seriously tempting, but don’t let that stop you from looking for alternative options for new AirPods. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best AirPods deals across different retailers, covering all the models of Apple’s listening devices.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$179 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$170 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$129 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$109 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge. more
Buy at Amazon
