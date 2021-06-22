If you’re anything like us, you’ve been lusting after the AirPods Pro for months, waiting patiently for the best Prime Day deals. The day has finally come! One of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals is this epic deal on the AirPods Pro for just $190, saving you $59 off the regular price. Deals like this don’t come around often, and this one’s sure to sell out fast — so don’t sit with it in your basket wondering whether to check out. Make sure you snap them up before stock is limited or sells out completely.

The AirPods Pro are smaller than the AirPods, but still feature the same iconic design. Not only are they great for listening to music, they also feature excellent noise cancellation and crystal clear call quality too — making them ideal for work Zoom calls where nobody wants to hear your cat yowling in the background. Unlike the AirPods, the AirPods Pro come with a silicone tip that effectively seals the ear canal entrance, improving noise cancellation and enhancing bass when listening to your favorite tunes.

With touch controls on the earbud stems, Siri built-in for all your on-the-go demands, and impressive sound quality, it’s easy to see why the AirPods Pro are so popular — and you can use them even if you’re not in the Apple ecosystem. Android users can download an app from the Google Play store to make the AirPods Pro work with an Android phone. Battery life is similar to the AirPods at around 4.5 to 5 hours of listening time, and up to 3.5 hours of call time before they’ll need charging. They come with a wireless charging case which has over 24 hours of charging capacity and also keeps them safe and sound when they’re not in use.

Normally priced at $249, this is your chance to grab the deal of the day and pick up the AirPods Pro for just $190 right now at Amazon. It’s already a popular deal, so snap it up before it sells out!

More Prime Day AirPods deals available now

Need even more Prime Day deals? Why not check out some of the best Prime Day AirPods deals available? Make sure you take a look at the best Prime Day headphone deals happening today too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations