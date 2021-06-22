  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the AirPods Pro are for Prime Day 2021

By

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been lusting after the AirPods Pro for months, waiting patiently for the best Prime Day deals. The day has finally come! One of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals is this epic deal on the AirPods Pro for just $190, saving you $59 off the regular price. Deals like this don’t come around often, and this one’s sure to sell out fast — so don’t sit with it in your basket wondering whether to check out. Make sure you snap them up before stock is limited or sells out completely.

The AirPods Pro are smaller than the AirPods, but still feature the same iconic design. Not only are they great for listening to music, they also feature excellent noise cancellation and crystal clear call quality too — making them ideal for work Zoom calls where nobody wants to hear your cat yowling in the background. Unlike the AirPods, the AirPods Pro come with a silicone tip that effectively seals the ear canal entrance, improving noise cancellation and enhancing bass when listening to your favorite tunes.

With touch controls on the earbud stems, Siri built-in for all your on-the-go demands, and impressive sound quality, it’s easy to see why the AirPods Pro are so popular — and you can use them even if you’re not in the Apple ecosystem. Android users can download an app from the Google Play store to make the AirPods Pro work with an Android phone. Battery life is similar to the AirPods at around 4.5 to 5 hours of listening time, and up to 3.5 hours of call time before they’ll need charging. They come with a wireless charging case which has over 24 hours of charging capacity and also keeps them safe and sound when they’re not in use.

Normally priced at $249, this is your chance to grab the deal of the day and pick up the AirPods Pro for just $190 right now at Amazon. It’s already a popular deal, so snap it up before it sells out!

More Prime Day AirPods deals available now

Need even more Prime Day deals? Why not check out some of the best Prime Day AirPods deals available? Make sure you take a look at the best Prime Day headphone deals happening today too.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$165 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

$522 $549
Apple's flagship noise-canceling headphones are comfortable to wear thanks to a special mesh fabric, and they feature spatial audio for immersive music and movie audio when using Apple products.
Buy at Amazon
