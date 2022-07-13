AirPods Pro are still $170 for Prime Day — but not for long

There’s not much time left in Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods deals, including this $79 discount for Apple’s AirPods Pro that brings their price down to a more affordable $170 from their original price of $249. With Prime Day drawing to a close, don’t risk that you’ll forget to take advantage of this offer for the wireless earbuds — click that Buy Now button immediately.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, as they address the shortcomings of the first two generations of the AirPods. They offer premium sound quality with their custom speaker driver and high dynamic range amplifier, and they added sweat and water resistance so that you won’t have to worry about the AirPods Pro getting damaged during a sweaty workout or because of a sudden downpour of rain. Apple changed the design of the wireless earbuds with shorter stems, but kept the H1 chip and the ease of pairing with iOS devices.

Apple, however, continued the upgrades with the addition of active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound. On the other hand, you may also choose to activate Transparency Mode, which allows you to hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. You won’t have a problem wearing the AirPods Pro all day because of their comfortable design, plus they can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours when including the charging case. If you’re a fan of Siri, calling Apple’s digital assistant is as easy as saying “Hey Siri,” as the wireless earbuds are always listening for the wake words.

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro’s advantages no longer include sweat and water resistance as the latest version of Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds also offers an IPX4 resistance rating. However, because of their superior sound and call quality, noise cancellation feature, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure fit, you’ll want to avail Amazon’s discount for the AirPods Pro under the soon-to-disappear Prime Day deals. We’re not sure when the price of the wireless earbuds will fall this low again, so don’t let Prime Day end without getting your own pair.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations