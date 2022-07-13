 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater
  4. Mobile

AirPods Pro are still $170 for Prime Day — but not for long

Aaron Mamiit
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
The Average Tech Guy/Unsplash

There’s not much time left in Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods deals, including this $79 discount for Apple’s AirPods Pro that brings their price down to a more affordable $170 from their original price of $249. With Prime Day drawing to a close, don’t risk that you’ll forget to take advantage of this offer for the wireless earbuds — click that Buy Now button immediately.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

The AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, as they address the shortcomings of the first two generations of the AirPods. They offer premium sound quality with their custom speaker driver and high dynamic range amplifier, and they added sweat and water resistance so that you won’t have to worry about the AirPods Pro getting damaged during a sweaty workout or because of a sudden downpour of rain. Apple changed the design of the wireless earbuds with shorter stems, but kept the H1 chip and the ease of pairing with iOS devices.

Apple, however, continued the upgrades with the addition of active noise cancellation that blocks all external sound. On the other hand, you may also choose to activate Transparency Mode, which allows you to hear everything that’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears. You won’t have a problem wearing the AirPods Pro all day because of their comfortable design, plus they can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours when including the charging case. If you’re a fan of Siri, calling Apple’s digital assistant is as easy as saying “Hey Siri,” as the wireless earbuds are always listening for the wake words.

When comparing the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro’s advantages no longer include sweat and water resistance as the latest version of Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds also offers an IPX4 resistance rating. However, because of their superior sound and call quality, noise cancellation feature, and customizable silicone tips for a more secure fit, you’ll want to avail Amazon’s discount for the AirPods Pro under the soon-to-disappear Prime Day deals. We’re not sure when the price of the wireless earbuds will fall this low again, so don’t let Prime Day end without getting your own pair.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2022 fitbit deals graphic.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals for 2022

Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

Best Prime Day phone deals of 2022

Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 smart home deals graphic.

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2022: What to expect from today

Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.

Best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 soundbar deals graphic.

Apple Prime Day Deals 2022: Save on AirPods, iPad Pro and more

Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.

Best Prime Day deals: Sales ending midnight

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.