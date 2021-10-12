  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap AirPods Pro are at Staples today

By

Tired of tangled earbud cords? Ready to take the plunge and get your own pair of Apple AirPods to pair with your iPhone or iPad for your daily commute, workout, or streaming? Right now, you can take advantage of the excellent AirPods deals going on today at Staples. You can get the standard Apple AirPods in-ear wireless headphones with charging case for just $169, or you can choose the Apple AirPods Pro with charging case for just $199. Whichever you choose, you’ll experience quality sound with Apple’s popular earbud headphones. Looking for a new iPad, MacBook, or iPhone to pair with your new AirPods? Check out the other Apple deals going on today.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $199

Apple Air Pods 2nd generation with wireless charging case on a white background.

Right now, you can get the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $169, marked down $30 from their regular price of $199. These in-ear headphones are ideal for commuting on public transportation, working out, or listening to music and streaming content anywhere you go. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, you can quickly and easily pair these headphones with your Apple device, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. These headphones will provide you with up to five hours of continuous listening time. Battery running low? Pop them into the wireless charging case to charge these headphones on the go for up to 24 hours of additional playback time!

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case — $199, was $249

Apple Airpods pro with wireless charging case on a wood table top.

Looking for a more advanced pair of earbuds? Right now, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case from Staples for just $199, marked down $50 from their regular price of $249, plus free shipping or in-store pickup where available. These in-ear headphones pair easily with your Apple devices via Bluetooth. Designed to provide you with immersive sound, these headphones feature noise-canceling abilities to give you a better commute, workout, or streaming experience. Get up to 24 hours of playback time when you use the wireless charging case to keep your headphones charged on the go.

Buy Now

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$289 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$34 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon

Monoprice BT-600ANC Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling

$70 $100
These Monoprice BT-600ANC wireless headphones were already one of the best values going, but at this price, they're an outrageously good deal if you want active noise canceling. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung sends surprise invites for Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

How to turn off subtitles on Netflix

Netflix on a TV.

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix right now

Trevor Noah performs in Afraid of the Dark.

M1X MacBook Pros rumored to get 120Hz mini-LED display, new pricing scheme

The invite to Apple's October event, with "Unleashed" written under the Apple logo.

Samsung’s new Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor is big, bright, and fast

Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor.

OnePlus 9RT: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

Netgear’s $1,500 Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6E router promises double the speed

netgear quad band orbi wi fi 6e mesh rbke960 three tcm148 129985

2022 BMW i4 first drive review: The real deal

2022 BMW i4 M50

Get 15% off everything at NutriBullet with this coupon code!

Magic Bullet Air Fryer in Kitchen

Best Buy is practically handing out massive TVs during this SURPRISE SALE

The 65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, front view.

Samsung aims to double its Exynos shipments ahead of Galaxy S22 launch

The Galaxy S21 Ultra from the back, held in a hand.

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for October 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

The best phones for 2021

iPhone 13 Pro style shot.