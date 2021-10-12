We can’t believe how cheap AirPods Pro are at Staples today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tired of tangled earbud cords? Ready to take the plunge and get your own pair of Apple AirPods to pair with your iPhone or iPad for your daily commute, workout, or streaming? Right now, you can take advantage of the excellent AirPods deals going on today at Staples. You can get the standard Apple AirPods in-ear wireless headphones with charging case for just $169, or you can choose the Apple AirPods Pro with charging case for just $199. Whichever you choose, you’ll experience quality sound with Apple’s popular earbud headphones. Looking for a new iPad, MacBook, or iPhone to pair with your new AirPods? Check out the other Apple deals going on today.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $199

Right now, you can get the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for just $169, marked down $30 from their regular price of $199. These in-ear headphones are ideal for commuting on public transportation, working out, or listening to music and streaming content anywhere you go. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, you can quickly and easily pair these headphones with your Apple device, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. These headphones will provide you with up to five hours of continuous listening time. Battery running low? Pop them into the wireless charging case to charge these headphones on the go for up to 24 hours of additional playback time!

Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Bluetooth Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case — $199, was $249

Looking for a more advanced pair of earbuds? Right now, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case from Staples for just $199, marked down $50 from their regular price of $249, plus free shipping or in-store pickup where available. These in-ear headphones pair easily with your Apple devices via Bluetooth. Designed to provide you with immersive sound, these headphones feature noise-canceling abilities to give you a better commute, workout, or streaming experience. Get up to 24 hours of playback time when you use the wireless charging case to keep your headphones charged on the go.

Buy Now

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations