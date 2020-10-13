  1. Deals

AirPods and AirPods Pro prices slashed for Prime Day 2020

By

Looking for a fantastic deal on Apple AirPods or Apple AirPods Pro? You’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day has a bunch of them. In terms of great Prime Day AirPods deals, you’re going to be super happy and we’ve got the lowdown. Right now, you can snap up the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for just $115, the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for only $150, and the Apple AirPods Pro with for $199.

AirPods with Charging Case — $115, was $160

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case are Apple’s budget form of AirPods but they’re still fantastic. Taking seconds to set up, they use an Apple H1 headphone chip to deliver a faster and more efficient wireless connection at all times. That means less hassle for you overall and a better battery life of up to five hours on a single charge. They look great in your ears and they sound good, too. What more could you need? Right now, you can snap up the Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for just $115.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $150, was $200

If you prefer a Wireless Charging Case option for your Apple AirPods, this is the solution to go with. It’s the same great set of Apple AirPods but now you can place the charging case on a wireless charging pad and leave it to recharge seamlessly. After all, you’re avoiding cables with your earbuds so why not keep going when charging, right? Ordinarily priced at $200, you save $50 with this deal.

AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $199, was $250

If you want the best that Apple can offer then you need the AirPods Pro. These earbuds are fantastic. They’re just as convenient to use as the regular Apple AirPods but they also offer active noise cancellation, a transparency mode for hearing what’s going on around you as and when you need to, plus a selection of different silicone tips for a comfier fit. Best of all, they have adaptive EQ which means the music automatically tunes to the shape of your ear, sounding far better than before. These are down to $199 from $250 in the Prime Day sale.

