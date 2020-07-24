Hurry! AirPods Pro, iPad Mini in the discount bin — save up to $50

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your Apple-based tech with great discounts on both the Apple AirPods Pro and Apple iPad Mini at Verizon and Amazon, respectively. Snap these deals up and you’ll save $30 on the Apple AirPods Pro and $50 on the Apple iPad Mini. Those are great savings for the latest technology. Let’s dip into what makes them so great.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

Frequently offering the best AirPods deals, Verizon has the Apple AirPods Pro reduced to $220 right now. These truly wireless earbuds offer fantastic active noise cancellation which continually adapts to your ear as well as the fit of the ear tips. In a similar way, the AirPods Pro also offer adaptive EQ so they automatically tune your music to the shape of your ear, ensuring a rich and consistent listening experience. Combined, that means a high-quality listening experience no matter what your tastes are or where you happen to be enjoying your music.

The Apple AirPods Pro offer a battery life of up to 4.5 hours on one charge with its wireless charging case offering up to 24 hours of battery life on top of that. The option to charge them wirelessly via a Qi-certified charger is a great help, too, saving you the need for too many cables. They’re an appealing deal at their usual price but with $30 off, the Apple AirPods Pro just got even more tempting for music fans.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

With a $50 price cut, this is one of the better iPad deals out there so it’s a great time to buy the latest model of the Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi). The tablet uses an A12 Bionic chip which is plenty fast enough to cope with all your preferred productivity apps as well as all your favorite Apple Arcade games. It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display that offers True Tone and Wide Colors so all the colors pop and look great on screen.

Along with all that, there’s a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for security, an 8MP back camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera so you can take great photos while on the move. It also offers up to 10 hours of battery life which should be good for most of the day.

One of the best tablets out there, a $50 price cut makes the Apple iPad Mini all the more appealing to those looking for a comfier device than a laptop.

