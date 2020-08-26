3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss today

It’s back-to-school season and regardless if you’re going to be in a physical classroom or attend online classes, you need to be equipped with the best gadgets for studying. While Apple devices tend to be pricey, they are built to last and it will be a long time before you have to upgrade them. We’ve scoured Amazon and found these irresistible back-to-school sales on the latest Apple tech. Get the AirPods Pro, iPad Mini, and MacBook Air right now for as much as $49 off.

AirPods Pro – $220, was $249

Are the AirPods Pro fit for studying? Absolutely. They’ve got a list of awesome features that will help you focus on your schoolwork. First is their amazing noise-canceling prowess. Despite being earbuds, the AirPods Pro have the power to completely shut off background noise even in the busiest of places. And if you want to join in on a conversation or just be aware of your surroundings, a simple tap on one of the AirPods activates Transparency Mode. This allows sounds from the outside world to arrive in a very natural way, almost as if you’ve taken the buds themselves out. The AirPods Pro are also amazingly comfortable to wear, which comes in handy if you need to listen to lengthy lectures, podcasts, or audiobooks. They come with three sets of soft silicone tips that make them seem like they’re not even there. As usual, Siri is on board so you can ask her any questions and she’ll immediately respond. She’s a great help, especially when dealing with difficult homework. Finally, with an IPX4 rating, the AirPods Pro are sweatproof so you can take them with you to the school gym. Just remember to take them off before hitting the showers. With all these and more, the AirPods Pro are the perfect study buddies. Get them for $220 instead of $249 at Amazon today.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $399

Let’s start with its most obvious benefit: With just 7.9 inches of screen real estate and weighing in at a mere 0.66 pounds, the iPad Mini is the lightest and smallest iPad right now. Students who are always on the go would have no problems carrying this tablet around. While the tiny screen might pose a problem when doing research and other schoolwork, it still delivers plenty of detail with colors that are absolutely stunning. You’d be very happy to know as well that the iPad Mini boasts the same level of processing power as the pricier iPad Air.

Underneath their hoods, they both run with Apple’s incredibly fast A12 Bionic chip. This processor is more than capable of handling everyday schoolwork and can even tackle some light editing jobs on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush. Unfortunately, the iPad Mini isn’t compatible with Apple’s smart keyboard. You can, however, opt for any third-party Bluetooth keyboard, and they’re normally inexpensive. Finally, with first-gen Apple Pencil support, you’d be able to use the iPad Mini not just for note-taking but also for drawing and doodling – as long as you don’t mind the tiny screen. Students who are on a budget but still require a powerful tablet should seriously consider the iPad Mini. Get it for just $350 instead of $399 at Amazon.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $899, was $999

The MacBook Air is ideal for high school and university students who don’t need serious power in their school laptops. While its entry-level Intel Core i3 processor can easily rip through basic tasks, it’s not meant for heavy-duty work such as photo and video editing. If your main computer activities are research, editing documents, sending emails, and updating social media, though, this will more than suffice. Probably the MacBook Air’s most obvious appeal is that it’s the most affordable MacBook right now. It normally retails for $999 but you can get it at Amazon today for a cool $49 off. That’s quite the bargain, especially for budget-conscious students. While this MacBook’s 13.3-inch 1,440 x 900 display isn’t the sharpest, it can get incredibly bright with colors that look extremely natural thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology. Portability wouldn’t be an issue either. At just 0.68 inches thick and 2.96 pounds, this MacBook Air definitely won’t weigh you down. Students with plenty of reports and presentations to deal with will find Apple’s new and revamped Magic keyboard a joy to type on. Finally, this laptop offers up to 11 hours of battery life, which is more than enough to get you through a typical day at school. Get the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Amazon today for $950.

