3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this weekend

Apple deals are few and far between so when they do appear, you should take advantage of them immediately. We’ve scoured Amazon and found the AirPods Pro, iPad Mini, and MacBook Air on sale starting from just $234.

Apple AirPods Pro — $234, was $249

The AirPods may be cheaper but if you really want the best true wireless earbuds for your iPhone, we strongly suggest that you get the AirPods Pro instead. For just a few dollars more you get a customizable fit, active noise-cancellation, and sweat-resistance – things that are lacking in the AirPods. The most secure fit is made possible thanks to three sets of interchangeable soft silicone eartips. The AirPods Pro’s active noise canceling feature is fantastic, almost on par with over-ear headphones. There’s also a “Transparency Mode” which when activated allows sounds from the outside world to arrive in a very natural way, almost as if you’ve taken the buds themselves out. These earbuds are also terrific acoustically, offering a rich and wonderfully textured sound with a clear treble and full-bodied bass. Finally, the AirPods Pro have a water-resistance rating of IPX4, meaning they’d be able to withstand the sweatiest of workouts. Get the AirPods Pro today at Amazon for $234 instead of $249.

Apple iPad Mini – $385, was $399

Want to get your hands on an iPad but can’t afford the souped-up iPad Air or iPad Pro? Not to worry. Although it is definitely quite small, the 7.9-inch iPad Mini is actually just as powerful as the iPad Air (which costs nearly $500), thanks to the A12 Bionic processor which runs both tablets. While it certainly won’t compete with the iPad Pro’s A12X Bionic chip, it’s still impressively fast. You’ll even be able to accomplish some light editing work on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush. The iPad Mini’s screen is gorgeous, quite on par with its higher-end siblings. Thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology, the display is packed with sharp details and vibrant colors. You can use the iPad Mini for drawing as it’s compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil (sold separately). Unfortunately, it isn’t compatible with Apple’s smart keyboard. You can, however, purchase any third-party Bluetooth keyboard, which are quite inexpensive. The iPad Mini is the best tiny tablet that you can buy. Get it for $385 instead of the usual $399 at Amazon today.

13.3-inch MacBook Air — $949, was $999

While the MacBook Pro is the best MacBook that you can buy, not everyone can afford its $1,300 price tag (and that’s just for the base model). Enter the MacBook Air. Not only is it cheaper (you can get it at Amazon today for $949 instead of $999) but it also boasts a gorgeous screen, solid performance, and premium build quality. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air’s Retina display is stunning. Boasting Apple’s True Tone technology, it has the power to adapt to your environment’s ambient light to adjust the picture and make it appear more natural. Underneath the hood, things are run efficiently by an Intel i3 processor. Multitasking wouldn’t be an issue, and it proved speedy and performed well when tasked with normal daily workflow, like streaming videos, working in Photoshop, word processing, and web browsing. Finally, the MacBook Air is built like a tank despite being made thinner and lighter thanks to its eco-friendly aluminum chassis. The MacBook Air may be the most affordable MacBook but it certainly doesn’t skimp on quality and performance. Get it for $949 at Amazon today.

