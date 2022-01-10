If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, particularly wireless earbuds, you’re probably taking a look at Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and AirPods deals, as they’re among the most popular choices in the market right now. For those who are on a tight budget, you wouldn’t want to miss Amazon’s discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Apple AirPods Pro. The retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $107, after a $63 discount to their original price of $170, and the Apple AirPods Pro for just $190, down $59 from their original price of $249.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are powered by a 12mm AKG-tuned driver that’s enhanced with a special bass duct, for studio-quality sound no matter what kind of music you’re playing or show you’re watching. The wireless earbuds are designed to rest outside the ear canal against the inside of your concha, for a different kind of fit if you’re not a fan of silicone ear tips sitting inside your ear canal. When comparing the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds Live is also comfortable to wear, while offering a rounded and warm sound, effective active noise cancellation, and excellent call performance. With ANC activated, the Galaxy Buds Live can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 21 hours when including the juice from the charging case.

For affordable but reliable wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Amazon is selling them at $63 off, lowering their price to $107 from their original price of $170. It’s unclear how long the 37% discount will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

As the best earbuds for the iPhone in Digital Trends’ best earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are very easy to set up with iOS devices, as you just need to open their charging case and hold them near your iPhone or iPad to initiate the pairing. Once the link is established, the sound of your iOS device is automatically transferred to the wireless earbuds whenever you open their charging case. Between the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, the advantage of the AirPods Pro include excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, customizable silicone tips, and better call quality. The wireless earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant, so they’re perfect workout companions, and Apple promises up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and a total of more than 24 hours with the charging case. They also offer quick access to Apple’s digital assistant, as you just have to say “Hey Siri.”

Here’s your chance to purchase the Apple AirPods Pro for much cheaper than usual as Amazon has slashed their price by $59, making them more affordable at $190 compared to their original price of $249. The retailer’s stocks of the massively popular wireless earbuds may run out at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Apple AirPods Pro, you should hurry and click that Buy Now button immediately.

