Early Memorial Day Sale: AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds in the bargain bin

On the hunt for some early Memorial Day sales? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve found must-have offers on the AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds. You’ll need to act fast, though: With pricing starting at only $208, these offers won’t be around for long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds — $108, was $130

If Apple products aren’t your cup of tea and you’re living life on a budget, then take the Samsung Galaxy Buds out for a spin and enjoy the privilege of wireless connectivity without the added premiums. With up to six hours of battery life on a single full charge, you can enjoy everything the city has to offer without any of the noise.

The sound quality is powered by AKG for decent stereo sound that doesn’t sound cheap or burdened by static but isn’t as full or rich as higher-end headphones either. They’re good to go as soon as you take them out of the box if you have an Android device, and iOS devices work with them as well. If you ever want to pause your music and tune back into the outside world, you can press the earbuds in and the outer microphone will play whatever’s outside directly into your ear. This way, you won’t have to decipher what’s being said on the intercom through the silenced noise. Additionally, if you’re taking any calls, the inner microphone makes talking through a cacophony of noise an absolute breeze.

While you’re out and about, you can also control exactly what and how much ambient noise you’re able to hear, so you’ll almost never have to take them out of your ears. If they ever run out of charge, the included case doubles as a charger with one additional charge, doubling the maximum battery life on a full charge from six to 12 hours. Additionally, if you have a Samsung Galaxy S10, you can wirelessly charge the Galaxy Buds straight from your phone through the case by just placing them on top. They’re also sweat-resistant, so you don’t have to take them out during workouts. Lastly, syncing to your phone will allow you to send out texts without ever needing to touch your phone thanks to the magic of virtual assistants.

If you want a great budget-friendly companion in your ears as you go about your daily business, the Galaxy Buds should do the trick. If you’re interested, you can check them out on Amazon where they’re discounted from $130 to $108, with three different in-ear silicone earbud sizes to boot.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — from $130

The second-generation AirPods are where we start hitting the big boys in terms of user experience and offered convenience. Apple is known worldwide for its guarantee of quality, and the AirPods are no different. As soon as they’re synced to your mobile device and placed in your ears, they’re ready to be used for five hours on a full charge.

The sound quality is good but no different from the classic wired EarPods, apart from the lack of wires, so if you aren’t a fan of the EarPods’ sound quality, then you might be better off with the AirPods Pro or the Galaxy Buds. Otherwise, if you don’t mind the above-average audio, then this is a non-issue. One thing we love about the AirPods is that they know when they are or aren’t in your ears. They automatically sense when they’re in your ears to play your music and then they pause it if they’re removed. This way, you don’t miss out on your music when you need to talk or listen to something important. Speaking of which, they filter out outside noise whenever you do talk so Siri or whoever you’re talking to doesn’t struggle with distinguishing your voice from traffic.

If you ever run out of battery while going about your daily business and can’t be bothered to chain yourself to a socket, the charging case can hold multiple additional charges for over 24 hours of non-stop listening and minimal charging breaks in-between uses. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems with the AirPods is that they only come in a “one-size-fits-all” shape, so if they don’t fit or constantly fall out, then you’re out of luck. If you don’t have any issues with the way they’re worn though, then you shouldn’t have anything else to worry about.

Just be careful not to lose an AirPod or their case. Doing so would force you into purchasing a replacement. However, if you lose an AirPod, then you can hold off on purchasing a new set for a while as they can work independently of one another just fine. There are two variants available — the wireless and wired charging cases — so you can pick which ones suits your needs better as the wireless charger is a bit pricier. If you’re interested, you can check them out on Verizon where they’re on sale from $130.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Charging Case — $130, was $160:

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case — $165, was $200:

AirPods Pro — $228, was $249

To round out our list are the AirPods Pro for the premium buyer who wants — and deserves — only the best in Apple’s arsenal of wireless headphone technology. The AirPods Pro fix any and all shortcomings that the vanilla AirPods have and then take the overall quality up a couple of notches. At a glance, the most obvious improvement is the use of in-ear silicone earbuds, with three different sizes for universal coverage and no more falling out at the most inconvenient times.

If you’re a bit of an audiophile and want something with high definition sound quality, then the AirPods Pro will definitely tick your boxes. The bass is deep, the sound is rich, and there isn’t a grainy or lossy texture ruining your music or incoming audio. The noise-cancellation is also on point and actively filters out any outside noise so you get the most out of your music without any distraction. What’s more, if you want to check in on what’s happening around you, the AirPods Pro have a transparency mode that amplifies the noise from your surroundings so you can hear everything better than you would if you took them off.

Like the AirPods, they turn on and off independently and automatically whether they’re in your ears, and to boost the sound quality even further, they come with adaptive EQ technology that adapts the audio to conform to the shape of your ears for personally optimized music tailored just for you. If you’ll be taking them to the gym, you’ll also be glad to know that they’re sweat- and waterproof, so they stay on and work perfectly even during intense workouts. Siri is also available as needed for answering calls, checking the weather, and whatever else you would normally use a phone for.

Lastly, they last four and a half hours on a full charge, which may not be a long time by itself, but the wireless charging case can hold multiple charges for upward of 24 hours of consecutive usage. Unfortunately, if you lose one of the three components, you’ll have to purchase a replacement set. Until then, if you still have at least one AirPod, then it can work independently just fine. If you want Apple’s best headphones, then the AirPods Pro are what you’re looking for. Check them out on Amazon today and get them for as low as $228 from their retail price of $249.

