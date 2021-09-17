  1. Deals
Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

There are big savings afoot for anyone looking for the latest in Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Amazon cutting prices massively for a limited time only. Whether you’re looking for standard AirPods or the latest Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, you can save plenty of cash on your purchase right now when you head over to Amazon. We break down just what’s available and why they’re all worth your time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus — $100, was $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

With a huge $50 off, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus just got even more appealing with a slick and simple design as well as monster battery life. With up to 11 hours of music from one charge, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice any time soon. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus also provide great sound isolation so you can spend more time focusing on what you want to listen to rather than irritating noises elsewhere. Alongside that, they’re great for taking calls, with a dedicated internal microphone and two external microphones that pick up your voice clearly.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $115, was $160

Apple AirPods on a white background.

Spend a little more and you can snag the Apple AirPods for just $115. At this price, you miss out on a wireless charging case but otherwise, they’re great for Apple fans. They have a super easy setup with all your Apple devices, with quick access to Siri at all times via a quick utterance of ‘Hey Siri.’ Controls are simple with a double tap to play or skip forward and the earbuds always ready to work.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $158, was $200

Digital Slang/Youtube

With $42 off the usual price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are an appealing option thanks to their comfortable design, great Bluetooth connection and automatic audio passthrough functionality. With intelligent active noise cancellation, you can lose yourself to your music or podcasts with the option to instantly switch to talking on a call with voice detection. Alongside that is crisp audio quality, IPX7 water resistance, simple-to-use touch controls and long lasting battery life. They’re great all-rounders.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $250

Highly sought after, you can snag the Apple AirPods Pro for just $180 right now. Apple’s best earbuds, they offer adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, along with active noise cancellation so you can focus on your music. A transparency mode makes it easy to switch back to listening to the world, too, while sweat and water resistance means they’re fine to use while working out. And a wireless charging case offers more than 24 hours of battery life overall.

More headphone deals

