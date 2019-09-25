The latest Apple AirPods are now at their best price on Amazon ever after the retail giant dropped $30 off its original price. There has been no better time to upgrade from the wired EarPods. Jump on this AirPods deal to save on the best true wireless earbuds for your Apple iPhone or Apple Watch.

Usually $199, the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case is now down to $169 on Amazon. That is a 15% discount on highly sought-after earphones, so expect other buyers to also take notice. Hurry and order yours before supplies run out.

Since it was first released, the Apple AirPods have grown to be one of the most — if not the most — popular true wireless headphones in the market. This is probably because they are the obvious choice for iPhone users who are upgrading from the standard EarPods. On top of providing wireless freedom, the AirPods offer a robust list of features that can help improve the iOS experience.

The 2019 update brought several notable improvements to the Apple AirPods. First of which is the convenience of wireless charging. Just place your AirPods2 in their case and place it on top of a Qi pad to charge. Of course, you can still plug it to a USB port or wall outlet using the lightning cable. Not that you need to keep these wireless headphones charging when not in use. The AirPods themselves offer up to five hours of battery life and the case gives you up to another 24 hours of reserve.

Aside from the new charging case, the new AirPods also received Apple’s new H1 chip. This hardware update makes it possible for you to just use the phrase “Hey, Siri.” to bring up voice assistant functions. This smarter interaction with Siri actually impressed us, especially in providing a quick response for a variety of tasks.

If you are an iOS user looking to upgrade to true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods is an excellent option. These reliable headphones are ultra-functional and they provide a sound quality that is better than the wired EarPods. Grab this chance to get the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at their best price of $169 on Amazon. Hurry and place your order now before this rare Apple deal is gone.

Looking to save on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple iPad, and Apple MacBook? Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on Apple products.

