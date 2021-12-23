One of the better things about Apple is its ecosystem, offering a nearly unobtrusive experience across different devices, whether it’s Apple TVs or iPhones. One of the things that helps tie this ecosystem together is Apple’s line of smartwatches, and today Amazon has knocked $50 off the price of the Apple Watch SE, bringing it down to $229 from $279. Digital Trends calls the Apple Watch SE “the best Apple watch for most people,” which makes this Apple Watch deal pretty sweet.

Probably one of the nicest things about the Apple Watch SE is that it comes with a 42mm screen size, the same as the Series 6 and 30% bigger than the Series 3. It also has Apple’s famous Retina display, although it doesn’t have always-on capabilities as the Series 6 does. It also has an approximate heart-rate sensor, which can help detect and warn about low and high heart rates and irregular heart rhythms that you can then check up on. Other features include fall detection, as well as an ability to send out an SOS, so it’s a pretty great smartwatch for those who worry about their health and want to put their mind at ease. You can track your sleep patterns with the Sleep app, a great feature to help plan your nights around the best schedule for your body.

Besides that, the SE has all the communication features you’d expect from a smartwatch, with the ability to make calls and text when paired with an iPhone or Wi-Fi connection. It also has a fitness tracker, so pairing that along with the heart-rate monitor is a great way to motivate yourself to do more exercise and be healthier overall.

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and are already part of the Apple ecosystem, then the SE is an excellent option for most people out there, especially with a $50 savings, bringing the Apple Watch SE down to $229 at Amazon. Of course, if you aren’t part of the Apple ecosystem, you may want to check out some of the other smartwatch deals we’ve rounded up in case there’s anything that tickles your fancy.

