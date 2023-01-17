Don’t miss these laptop deals in Best Buy’s 4-day flash sale

Best Buy just launched a four-day flash sale, which is a great opportunity to buy a new laptop. The retailer has slashed the prices of various models from the best laptop brands, so the sheer number of offers may be overwhelming. To help you with your purchase, we’ve rounded up our top choices from the ongoing sale, but you need to decide quickly. These bargain prices will be drawing a lot of attention, which means you need to take advantage of the one that catches your eye as fast as you can because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

Asus E410 — $150, was $250

The Asus E410 is the cheapest among the laptop deals that we’re highlighting with this list, so you shouldn’t expect blazing fast performance. However, if you only need a device for basic functions like checking emails, typing documents, and browsing the internet, the Asus E410 should be considered as an affordable option. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC for storage. The laptop also comes with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours before it needs to recharge.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $229, was $319

Chromebooks are laptops that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is an operating system that relies on online apps instead of installed software for speedy performance despite being loaded with affordable components. If you’re interested in Chromebook deals, you should check out the Lenovo Chromebook 3, which packs the MediaTek MT8183 processor, integrated ARM-based graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, for an additional input option, and a built-in HD webcam with microphone so that you can use the device for video chats and online meetings. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but that’s not a limiting factor because the device offers built-in cloud support for Google Drive.

HP Laptop 15 — $380, was $500

The HP Laptop 15 features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution and virtually no bezels surrounding the display, for distraction-free viewing and a seamless look if you’ll be using the machine with another monitor. Inside the laptop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a good starting point. Windows 11 Home in S Mode is pre-installed in the HP Laptop 15’s 256GB SSD, and its battery can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. With HP’s Fast Charge technology, the laptop’s battery can go from zero to 50% after being plugged in for just 45 minutes, so it will rarely be out of commission when you’re working on the go.

HP Pavilion x360 — $530, was $830

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop in the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. This means that the device combines the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, and the HP Pavilion x360 switches between tablet mode and laptop mode through the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. This versatility isn’t the only selling point of the 2-in-1 laptop though, as it also provides decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Its 512GB SSD provides ample storage for your software and files, and it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 — $700, was $900

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming laptop, as there are gaming laptop deals that are making budget options like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 even more affordable. The machine showcases the progress of AMD in the rivalry of AMD vs. Intel with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM. You might have to choose low to medium settings when playing demanding games, but they’ll still look good on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is ready to start downloading and installing games as soon as it powers on because it’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 256GB) — $800, was $1,000

Best Buy’s MacBook deals currently includes the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, which is a thin, light, and fanless laptop that’s powerful enough to cater to the needs of creative professionals. This is possible through the M1 chip, which was designed by Apple to give its laptops a significant boost in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. The chip also enables improved energy efficiency to stretch battery life to up to 18 hours on a single charge. The 2020 MacBook Air also comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display that shows vibrant colors and sharp details, and a FaceTime HD camera with a three-microphone array to make you look and sound clear during online meetings.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $900, was $1,000

Microsoft built its empire with its Windows operating system, and it’s expanding its kingdom with its own products like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. The laptop, which runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s got a 256GB SSD for your apps and documents. The 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen is bright and vibrant, and it’s sleek and lightweight so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The laptop also supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to make it an immersive entertainment device, with a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 — $1,400, was $1,650

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best portable gaming laptop that you can buy, as it features just a 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It doesn’t sacrifice performance to maintain its small frame though, as inside are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which offers enough space for several of the best PC games with all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The gaming laptop also features AMD’s SmartShift Max technology, which dynamically shifts the laptop’s power to boost performance for gaming or content creation.

