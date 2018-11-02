Everything you need to know about Apple Black Friday deals

Share

Black Friday, the biggest retail day of the year, will soon be upon us. It only seems to get bigger and bigger, too, with each Black Friday outdoing the last: Black Friday 2017 was the biggest yet, and this year, we’ll almost certainly see this record-breaking trend continue.

Black Friday was originally an in-store thing, but that’s no longer the case: With those yearly viral videos of people battling to the death in brick-and-mortar retail stores, it’s not hard to see why more people are staying home to score their Black Friday deals online. Whether you’re going online to do your Black Friday shopping this year or you’re heading out to the stores in person, you’ll have to be vigilant to find the best Apple Black Friday deals, as these high-ticket tech items don’t often go on sale.

Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple itself isn’t too big on frequent sitewide sales, although the Apple Store did have a one-day Black Friday event last year. We haven’t seen anything official regarding Apple Black Friday deals for 2018 yet, but the company’s 2017 sale wasn’t anything particularly special, merely offering gift cards for purchases of new items at full price. Even if the Apple Store itself doesn’t have the best sale this year, you can still find good Apple Black Friday deals from other retailers.

As far as the deals themselves, you probably shouldn’t expect big discounts on new gadgets like the iPhone XS or Apple Watch Series 4, but last-gen iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks will almost certainly be on sale at deep discounts heading into the holiday season. The best Apple Black Friday deals to look out for will be items like the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3, iPhone 7 and 8 (and perhaps the iPhone X), and various iPads and MacBooks, particularly models from 2016 and 2017.

You don’t have to limit yourself to the Apple Store to score the best Black Friday discounts, either – and if Apple’s 2017 Black Friday promo is any indication, you shouldn’t. If you’re determined to smoke out the best Apple Black Friday deals, you’ll also need to keep your eyes on other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The easiest way to find Apple Black Friday deals is to bookmark our deals page, and also be sure to follow us on Twitter for up-to-date Black Friday coverage.

