Father’s Day Apple Sale: MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch deals

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away, falling on Sunday, June 16 this year, so now’s the time to start thinking about gifts for dad. Fathers can be tricky to shop for, as they’re very often the one family member who already seems to have everything (while also frequently being the least likely person to ask for anything), but if your dad’s a gadget-loving techie, then Apple deals like these ones can make your Father’s Day shopping a lot easier.

Shiny new Apple tech is always gift-worthy, and just in time for Father’s Day, we’ve rounded up a handful of nice discounts on iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch (which would make for an especially good present for a difficult-to-shop-for dad). These Father’s Day deals can save you up to $299, but if you’re still having trouble finding the perfect present, then be sure to check out our Father’s Day gift guide if you need of some more ideas for dad’s special day. Though a Father’s Day smartwatch is usually a safe choice.

Apple Watch Deals

best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Smartwatches never managed to catch on like smartphones have, but the Apple Watch has defied all odds in its continued popularity. That’s simply because Apple’s smartwatch is well-built, a joy to use, and has some great features that can convince even the most hard-headed skeptic – such as a dad who hasn’t yet jumped into the world of wearables – that these things are indeed worth it.

The fourth-generation watch was recently released (and it’s pretty expensive at around $400), but that just provides you with a fine opportunity to score an Apple Watch deal on the still-awesome Apple Watch Series 3. The third-gen Apple Watch remains a solid favorite of ours thanks to its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and excellent WatchOS software which makes it the perfect daily companion for general wear as well as for specific tasks like fitness tracking and health monitoring. Better still, it’s cheaper than ever, and these Father’s Day deals can let you score one at a deep discount:

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only) – $200 ($80 off) from Walmart
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular) – $300 ($80 off) from Walmart

iPad Deals

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Even for those who usually prefer Android smartphones and Windows computers, Apple’s tablets are still the most popular ones on the market today. The standard iPad in particular is our most recommended tablet for most people, but the iPad Pro retains its crown as the most versatile iOS device on the market; whichever one you choose, these Father’s Day iPad deals (offering discounts of up to $175) have you covered if you’re considering a tablet for a special dad.

The latest iteration of the standard iPad dropped last year, and there’s a lot to love about Apple’s 9.7-inch tablet. The 2018 iPad is sturdy, has a beautiful Retina display, and snappy performance for web browsing and entertainment, and it’s an incredible value for Apple hardware (which can often get pretty pricey). For the best tablet out there, though, you’ll want to consider the beefy iPad Pro; it’s more expensive, but it has the hardware to do double duty as a light laptop when paired with a good keyboard case, and the 10.5-inch 2017 Pro is now incredibly affordable following the launch of the 2018 Pro models.

  • 9.7-inch iPad (2018 model) – $249 ($80 off) from Walmart
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) – $474 ($175 off) from Walmart

MacBook Deals

cheap macbook deals

MacBooks are some of the priciest pieces of tech in the Apple stable, so deals on these laptops are always a good thing to see whenever you can find them. If you love the smooth MacOS software, stylish aesthetics, and unrivaled build quality of Apple computers, however, then a MacBook is what you need, and if you don’t want to shell out nearly $2,000 for the MacBook Pro, then the featherweight 2017 MacBook is still one of the best.

The 2017 MacBook is a super-slim featherweight laptop with a 12-inch display, weighing in at a mere two pounds and measuring just over 13mm in thickness. It boasts all of the signature Apple polishes that we love, right down to its gorgeous Retina HD display, excellent all-day battery life, good hardware, and snappy 256GB solid state drive. Since it’s a couple years old now, it’s also considerably less expensive than it was in 2017, and this Father’s Day discount is your chance to grab one for dad and save almost $300:

  • 12-inch Apple MacBook (256GB) – $1,000 ($299 off) from Amazon

