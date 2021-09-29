Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re on the lookout for Apple deals, today’s your lucky day because Amazon is apparently having a flash sale on different kinds of Apple products, including AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals. You shouldn’t miss this opportunity to enjoy discounts when purchasing an Apple device, as there’s no telling when these offers will become available again after they’re gone.

Apple fans know that discounts for the company’s products don’t happen too often, so if you see an offer that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of it. Whether you’ve always wanted to purchase one of these devices, or if you’ve been planning to upgrade from older models, you should take advantage of these deals from Amazon before they disappear.

Apple AirPods — $119, was $159

The 2nd-generation AirPods took everything that’s great about their previous model, including the ridiculously easy setup for iOS devices, and made improvements such as longer talk time, quicker access to digital assistant Siri by simply saying “Hey Siri,” and a new wireless charging case. They’re available on Amazon for only $119, after a $40 discount to the wireless earbuds’ original price of $159.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

For a more premium wireless earbuds experience, go for the AirPods Pro. They’re also easy to set up and offer easy access to Siri like the second-generation AirPods, but they come with additional features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode that lets you hear your environment without taking off the AirPods Pro, customizable silicone tips for a better fit, and sweat and water resistance for better protection. The AirPods Pro are available on Amazon for $197, down $52 from their original price of $249.

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $299, was $329

When comparing the 2021 iPad and 2020 iPad, the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet makes notable improvements that include an expanded internal memory, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera that supports the Center Stage feature. The 9th-generation iPad was just unveiled earlier this month, but its Wi-Fi, 64GB version is already discounted on Amazon at $30 off, bringing the tablet’s price down to $299 from its original price of $329.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on its way, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a very viable option if you want to invest in an Apple smartwatch. The wearable device comes with comprehensive health features, including ECG and SpO2 measurements, reliable performance with the S6 processor, and an always-on display that’s simply gorgeous on your wrist. You can purchase the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 from Amazon for $329, for a $70 discount from its original price of $399.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $539, was $599

The 4th-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s perfect for watching streaming content and playing games, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip for dependable performance, and Touch ID for easy but secure login. If you think this is the tablet for you, finalize your purchase on Amazon so you can get the Wi-Fi, 64GB version at $60 off, which brings the iPad Air’s price down to $539 from its original price of $599.

2020 MacBook Air (256GB) — $950, was $999

The 2020 MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which enables much faster performance compared to its predecessor, with that processing power on full display through the laptop’s 13.3-inch Retina display. The efficiency of the M1 chip also allows the MacBook Air to go fanless, so it’s completely silent while you work. Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the 2020 MacBook Air with a $49 discount, dropping its price to $950 from its original price of $999.

2020 MacBook Pro (256GB) — $1,199, was $1,299

For an extremely powerful laptop that will be able to handle the most demanding tasks, you’ll have to consider the M1-powered 2020 MacBook Pro. Its 13.3-inch Retina display shows vivid colors and incredibly sharp details, while its battery can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. You can buy the 2020 MacBook Pro on Amazon with a $100 discount that lowers its price to $1,119 from its original price of $1,299.

Amazon’s flash sale for Apple products is seriously tempting, but there are other offers out there if you want to take a look around. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple deals that you can shop today.

