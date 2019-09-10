With every Apple product comes sheer style, supreme build, and a steep price tag. The tech giant’s lineup of MacBooks attests to they will probably have more in store after the annual September event. Although there are other laptops, nothing quite compares to the seamless integration of Apple’s proprietary software to its hardware. Initially, the cost it puts on innovation could be quite overwhelming but then again, with its amenability for updates and defense against malware or viruses, its performance proves to be more reliable in the long run.

If you’re looking to upgrade your unwieldy laptop but hesitant about shelling out $1,100 on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, you’re in luck as Amazon slashes $200 off its standard list price. Plus, after being approved for Amazon Rewards Visa, you stand to get another $50 discount.

The Apple Macbook Air’s rise to fame is its portable and sleek lightweight design. This latest addition lives up to its name with more than a few embellishments such as up-firing stereo speakers, a slimmer profile, and thinned out bezels. The 13-inch Retina Display boasts a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, for over 4 million pixels and with True Tone technology, photographers and graphic designers would find it hard not to fall in love with its vibrantly colored and vividly crisp screen. For those seeking greener alternatives, you’ll be glad to know that this 2.75-pound laptop looks premium even when its made of 100% recycled aluminum.

The third-generation butterfly keyboard is an improvement from its predecessor and is one and the same keyboard you would find on the MacBook Pro. It may be quieter this time around but it remains to be just as clicky with shallow travel. Although the Touch Bar is likely reserved for the Macbook Pro, you do get to enjoy a 20% larger trackpad that enables you of multi-touch gestures and the inclusion of the Touch ID along with the T2 Security Chip. Your fingerprint could be all the access you need to unlock your computer, documents, or verify purchases with Apple Pay, all while your information stays fully encrypted and Siri ready to assist.

The eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor is paired with 8GB of RAM. It may not be the fastest there is but it is well able to suit everyday tasks and is responsive even when you’re full-on multitasking. The battery is acceptable and though it can supposedly last up to 12 hours, our review suggests that eight hours seems more realistic. As for ports, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is blessed with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) inputs which are known to provide users with a lot of versatility. Get this well-balanced MacBook for only $900 on Amazon.

Looking for affordable options? Check out bargains on laptops, and more through our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations