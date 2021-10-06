Best Amazon early Black Friday tech deals you can shop today

It might not be a good idea to wait until Black Friday deals come out to grab tech products. That’s why we want to share these fantastic early Amazon Black Friday deals on our favorite tech gadgets — so you can get your shopping done before the incoming feeding frenzy. Last year, there were tons of supply chain issues with many items immediately running out during Black Friday, and that’s likely to repeat this year. Even if you do manage to get lucky and snag some things on the day, there’s a chance that they won’t arrive in time for the holidays.

There’s not a significant price advantage either. Apple products, like Black Friday iPad deals or Black Friday AirPods deals, are some of the most in-demand items on Black Friday. However, the discounts on these items are already so good that it’s better to get them right now at slightly higher prices. What’re a few extra bucks off if you can’t even enjoy your purchases over the holidays?

Beats Studio Buds — $125, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds are some of the most budget-friendly earbuds you can get from one of Apple’s premium brands. Not only do they deliver fantastic sound for the price, but you also get active noise cancellation and transparency mode. These headphones offer up to eight hours of battery life, with a total of 24 hours if you include the case. If you love to exercise, these buds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, and they also have a great, comfortable fit that helps them stay on during your workouts. They also work seamlessly with Apple devices such as iPhones, so you can experience the one-touch pairing and straightforward controls that you’ll get from more expensive earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro — $179, was $249

When we reviewed the Apple AirPods Pro, we called them the “best buds” on the market and praised the overall quality of the listening experience. They are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market — offering excellent audio quality and a customizable fit, thanks to swappable ear tips. The adaptive EQ automatically tunes the music based on your ear shape, resulting in a great listening experience for most people. The AirPods Pro features some of the best active noise cancellation functionality for such a compact package, helping you block out the environment without needing to wear bulky over-ear headphones. They also have a pair of excellent microphones and spectacular call quality, making them perfect for taking phone calls no matter where you are.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch — $180, was $220

A laptop? For just $180? That might seem impossible at first, but the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the most affordable laptops we’ve ever seen and one of our favorite Black Friday Chromebook deals. This simple, straightforward device is equipped with Chrome OS, which keeps its costs low while still working perfectly fine for most computing tasks. The 11.6-inch matte display is big enough to use with productivity programs like Office and Google Docs, while the keyboard is stable and surprisingly good for long typing sessions. Best of all, the battery can last for over 10 hours so that you can browse the internet to your heart’s content. This is a perfect laptop for kids who are just starting to use computers for the first time.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S — $200, was $230

If you’re not already running a robot vacuum in your house, you’re missing out. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a perfect way to keep your floors clean, with its powerful suction power, quiet operation, and a robust set of features that will make using it a breeze. One of its best intelligent features is the BoostIQ technology, which temporarily increases suction power when a part of the floor is challenging to clean. The unit is remarkably thin at just 2.85 inches, which helps it get underneath tough spots like beds, tables, and drawers. You can also use the pre-programmed cleaning modes and automatically schedule them in advance to constantly keep your space clean. It also has drop-sensing technology that helps it avoid stairs and ledges.

Beats Studio3 Wireless — $282, was $350

If you’re an Apple fan looking for a pair of wireless over-ear headphones under $300, then the Beats Studio3 Wireless are a great pick. They offer many of the features found on the expensive AirPods Max at a significantly lower price. You still get the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connection, so you’ll have seamless pairing and connection with all of your Apple devices. They also have superb audio calibration, and pure adaptive noise canceling that blocks external noise. Their battery can last for up to 22 hours of listening on a single charge, making them a perfect pair for everyday listening. There’s also an array of audio controls on the earcups, so you’ll be able to play or skip the song without opening your phone. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can find right now.

HP Pavilion Gaming — $740, was $800

If you’re looking through Black Friday laptop deals searching for a wallet-friendly gaming laptop, you might be interested in the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-inch. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a dedicated graphics card. The GeForce GTX 1050 is powerful enough to do light gaming, especially with popular esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, and Overwatch. This also has excellent battery life for a gaming laptop, lasting up to 10 hours on mixed usage.

