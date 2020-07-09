If you’re dying to get your hands on a brand-new iPad but loathe spending too much cash, we’ve got excellent news for you. The latest iPad 10.2 is back to its lowest price ever – $279 instead of the usual $329 at Amazon. If you want an even more powerful tablet that performs nearly as well as Apple’s flagship iPad Pro, the cheaper iPad Air retails at a very reasonable $430. Hurry though as we’re seeing limited stocks on both devices and Apple deals normally don’t sit around for long.

iPad 10.2 – $279, was $329

Why get an iPad, particularly the iPad 10.2, when you can get a laptop? For starters, tablets in general are way more portable. Without a physical keyboard (which of course, has been transferred to the screen), it’s easier to carry an iPad around. Plus, thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, it is more powerful than ever, more than capable of handling simple everyday tasks like surfing the internet, emailing, and document writing. If you feel like you can’t do without a physical keyboard, you can always purchase Apple’s Smart Keyboard to really maximize the iPad’s functionality.

It’s also worth mentioning that this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, and it looks sharp, and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro, so you don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power. Instead of Face ID, which remains exclusive to the iPad Pro and the latest iPhones, you get Touch ID for security. Probably its biggest draw is that it’s the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup. With a powerful processor, a fantastic operating system, and a large and gorgeous display, the iPad 10.2 is indisputably the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget.

iPad Air — $430, was $499

The iPad Air sits in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPads and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite its lower price, the iPad Air boasts several high-end features, including the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, offering crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen supports True Tone Display as well, resulting in a more natural-looking picture. Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Zipping through numerous apps and multitasking proved fast and seamless, and small touches like the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient. Want to expand the iPad Air’s capabilities to cover work much faster and more efficiently? You’ll be glad to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don’t have the budget for the latter. Instead of its usual hefty price of $499, take it home for only $430. Just note that the discount applies upon checkout.

Still having a diificult time deciding? Check out some of the other iPad deals and tablet deals happening now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations