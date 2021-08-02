  1. Deals
Apple iPad 10.2 is seriously cheap at Amazon today

By
iPad 10.2-inch slide over multiple
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Right now, Amazon has the latest Apple iPad 10.2 model for just $300 for a limited time only. Working out at $30 off the usual price, this is a great time to invest in one of the more budget-friendly iPads currently out there. As always though, you’ll need to be quick as stock is flying out of the warehouses and it’s likely that you’ll be in for a long wait if you hold off on a purchase at this price. It’s an ideal tablet for work and pleasure, thanks to some great features. Let’s take a look at them.

Considered to be the best iPad to buy if you’re on a budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 is the kind of tablet you buy as an appliance according to our review. It gets the job done with style simply put. That’s thanks to its gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that’s ideally suited for when you need to take notes for school, check out the latest news, or simply watch your favorite streaming shows while relaxing in the evenings. The Apple iPad 10.2 offers an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it’s ideally suited for the latest Apple Arcade games, too.

Alongside all that, the Apple iPad 10.2 has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so it’s great for productivity-focused tasks. That’s further enhanced by its 10-hour battery life so it’s good to go all day long, no matter what your plans may be. Along with all that, there’s an 8MP back camera plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, too, so you can take a few snaps as well as partake in video calls while on the move.

Ideally suited for all kinds of general use, the Apple iPad 10.2 also offers Touch ID support for the best form of authentication protection so you can feel safe while using it in public. As expected with Apple products, everything about the device has been designed with convenience in mind.

Ordinarily priced at $330, the Apple iPad 10.2 is down to just $299 right now at Amazon. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

More iPad deals

Not sure if the regular Apple iPad 10.2 is for you? We have plenty of other great iPad deals rounded up, too. Whether you’re in the market for an iPad Mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, there’s a great price for you out there and we’ve tracked it down.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$639 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Sky Blue (4th Generation)

$539 $599
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera.
Buy at Amazon
