Apple iPad 10.2 is seriously cheap at Amazon today

Right now, Amazon has the latest Apple iPad 10.2 model for just $300 for a limited time only. Working out at $30 off the usual price, this is a great time to invest in one of the more budget-friendly iPads currently out there. As always though, you’ll need to be quick as stock is flying out of the warehouses and it’s likely that you’ll be in for a long wait if you hold off on a purchase at this price. It’s an ideal tablet for work and pleasure, thanks to some great features. Let’s take a look at them.

Considered to be the best iPad to buy if you’re on a budget, the Apple iPad 10.2 is the kind of tablet you buy as an appliance according to our review. It gets the job done with style simply put. That’s thanks to its gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display that’s ideally suited for when you need to take notes for school, check out the latest news, or simply watch your favorite streaming shows while relaxing in the evenings. The Apple iPad 10.2 offers an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it’s ideally suited for the latest Apple Arcade games, too.

Alongside all that, the Apple iPad 10.2 has support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard so it’s great for productivity-focused tasks. That’s further enhanced by its 10-hour battery life so it’s good to go all day long, no matter what your plans may be. Along with all that, there’s an 8MP back camera plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, too, so you can take a few snaps as well as partake in video calls while on the move.

Ideally suited for all kinds of general use, the Apple iPad 10.2 also offers Touch ID support for the best form of authentication protection so you can feel safe while using it in public. As expected with Apple products, everything about the device has been designed with convenience in mind.

Ordinarily priced at $330, the Apple iPad 10.2 is down to just $299 right now at Amazon. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

More iPad deals

Not sure if the regular Apple iPad 10.2 is for you? We have plenty of other great iPad deals rounded up, too. Whether you’re in the market for an iPad Mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, there’s a great price for you out there and we’ve tracked it down.

