While laptops and desktops are indispensable, tablets are a lot more compact, lightweight, and portable. Besides, the latest ones are already powered by the most powerful processors, boasting computer-grade (well, nearly) performance. The best tablet that you can buy is the iPad Pro, and it has gotten a significant markdown on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2019. But if you don’t need Apple’s most powerful slate and just need something dependable, then the standard and more affordable iPad is a great option. Save up to $112 when you get these blazingly fast and gorgeous tablets on Amazon.

REFURBISHED IPAD 128GB 2017 MODEL – $288, was $400

The latest Apple iPad is intuitive, powerful, and can be used any way you want – via touch, a keyboard, or the Apple Pencil. We gave it a solid score of 9 out of 10 in our review of the product last year highlighting its Apple Pencil support. The 2017 model has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 screen resolution that provides a picture that is crisp and sharp. The display isn’t as stunning as the iPad Pro’s OLED screen, which offers fantastically deep blacks and vibrant colors, but it’s good nonetheless. The iPad is encased in a slim aluminum body that feels well built and sturdy. Overall, it is not as pretty as the iPad Pro, but it doesn’t have to be. What matters is how well it performs.

It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with an embedded M10 co-processor that makes multitasking and switching between multiple apps lightning-fast. You can play games with virtually zero lag, and the graphics display has noticeably improved compared to the older A9 chip. Its processor also enables access to the latest state-of-the-art apps, including augmented reality experiences.

In terms of battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous use between charges. That means it can easily last for a day, especially if you are only using it intermittently. This iPad does not support wireless and fast charging though, but that shouldn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker.

Amazon is offering renewed units of the iPad this Black Friday for a huge $112 off. Pay just $288 instead of $400 for one. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll get an additional $60 off instantly, cutting the price to $228. This is an offer you wouldn’t want to miss.

IPAD PRO 256GB LATEST MODEL – $849, was $949

If you’re looking for something powerful to replace your laptop take a look at the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB, now discounted for $100 less for Black Friday. Normally retailing for $949, you can get it for $849 on Amazon. To make the deal even sweeter, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Take home our choice for the best tablet of 2019 for $789.

Appearance-wise, the iPad Pro keeps up with the current design trend seen in most electronic devices, the iPad Pro’s bezels are slim and symmetrical. Although it feels massive in terms of size, it is lightweight enough to use with one hand (well, almost). Just like the iPhone X, the home button is now missing. Instead, you have to navigate the interface through swiping and gestures, and the screen is responsive. In portrait orientation, you’ll find the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge. Unfortunately, just like the latest iPhone, this one, too, doesn’t have an audio jack.

Its 11-inch Retina LED display has a 2,388 x 1,668 -pixel resolution and is breathtaking. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant, and it gets plenty bright even when outdoors. However, the blacks aren’t as deep as the OLED display on the iPhone XS, but it’s still stunningly gorgeous. It supports HDR content and has a 120hz screen refresh rate, so watching videos and working on this tablet is an absolute blast. Battery life is one of its strong suits. On a single charge, the iPad Pro can easily last the whole day with normal usage.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the powerful A12X Bionic processor. Playing graphically demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid, and Apple even claims the chip can process graphical input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking also wasn’t an issue, as the iPad Pro can deftly handle heavy programs like Photoshop with relative ease. While you might still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad and iPad Air.

