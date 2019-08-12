Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

Drake Hawkins
By
Even the most affordable MacBook will set you back close to a thousand dollars. If you are looking for an alternative that is not only more budget-friendly but also easier to carry around, the 2018 Apple iPad is your best choice. You can now get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of our favorite all-around tablet for only $329. This is lower than its price when we wrote our Best iPad Deals post. Check out this great discount on the Apple iPad on Amazon or Walmart today.

Grab this rare opportunity to save $100 on the usually $429 Apple iPad Wi-Fi tablet with 128GB storage capacity. You can even get additional $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Walmart also offers the same price for this iOS tablet, with an option for monthly payments of $33 through an Affirm loan.

The 2018 Apple iPad is great for taking notes, browsing the web, and enjoying entertainment on the go. It is built with 2GB of RAM and Apple’s A10 Fusion processor with an embedded coprocessor. This iOS tablet is a great choice if you need a mobile device that can easily perform everyday tasks.

While it is still a way away from replacing your MacBook, the Apple iPad can be a close contender. Its 9.7-inch retina touch screen can double as an onscreen keyboard. It can also be paired with a compatible Bluetooth keyboard for a more traditional typing experience. And, you can use it with the Apple Pencil to get more functionality that is not yet available with Mac.

We expect the iPad to be more powerful once the highly anticipated iPadOS rolls out late 2019. This will replace the iOS 12 that comes pre-installed on your 2018 Apple iPad. You can read about our review of its beta version so you can get more ideas on how you can maximize your iOS tablet.

Pay only $329 instead of its usual $429 when you purchase the 2018 Apple iPad Wi-Fi tablet with 128GB storage from Amazon or Walmart. Hurry and order now while this rare Apple deal is live.

Looking to save on the Apple Watch, Apple iPhone, or Apple Airpods? Check our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting deals on Apple products and other premium tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

