Get a refurbished iPad for next to nothing today

Three different views of the 6th-generation Apple iPad.

Apple deals aren’t that common, so if you see a good price for an Apple product, you shouldn’t ignore it. The same can be said for iPad deals, but certain discounts still place Apple’s tablet beyond the budget of some shoppers. For even cheaper prices, you might want to take a look at refurbished iPad deals, which include a $228 discount from Dell Refurbished that lowers the 128GB version of the 6th-generation iPad’s price to $229 from its original price of $457.

Apple’s iPads are fixtures in Digital Trends’ best tablets, and that same DNA can be found in the 6th-generation iPad. Originally released in 2018, the tablet is powered by the A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 coprocessor, in addition to 2GB of RAM. These make the tablet very responsive to touch commands, and the device can run several apps at the same time without slowing down.

The tablet features a 9.7-inch Retina screen with 2048 x 1546 resolution for sharp images and vibrant colors, amazing battery life that can last for days on a single charge, and support for the Apple Pencil. The 6th-generation iPad will still be compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 15, which will introduce an improved multitasking menu, the new Quick Notes feature, and the ability to run iPhone-only apps in landscape mode, among many other additions.

More than three years since its initial release, the 6th-generation iPad remains a very capable tablet, even if it’s refurbished. The 128GB version of the tablet is available from Dell Refurbished for only $229, down $228 from its original price of $457. There are only a limited number of refurbished 6th-generation iPads available though, so if you want to purchase the tablet for half its original price, don’t let this chance pass you by. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More refurbished iPad deals

The offer from Dell Refurbished for the 6th-generation iPad is seriously tempting, but you might want to look around just to make sure that it’s the best deal for you. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best refurbished iPad deals that are currently available to help you with your search.

Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB, Space Gray -- Wi-Fi (Renewed)

$267 $288
Need some more storage? This last-gen iPad MIni 4 comes with 128GB of space for all your goodies, and since it's Amazon Renewed, it's backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 8-inch iPad Mini 2 with Retina Display - Wi-Fi

$160 $180
With an Amazon Renewed Guarantee, this Wi-Fi iPad Mini 2 with a Retina Display comes with 90-day replacement or refund capability if you're not satisfied.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd Gen (2017 Model) 256GB- Space Gray- (Wi-Fi +Cellular)

$500 $532
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini 4, 32GB, Space Gray - WiFi (Renewed)

$264 $279
The latest iPad Mini is great, but a little pricey. You can save a lot by springing for this Amazon Renewed last-gen Mini instead.
Buy at Amazon
