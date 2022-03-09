Smart shoppers know that Apple deals don’t happen too often, so if you’re on the lookout for iPad deals, you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s discount for the fourth-generation iPad Air. With the announcement of the fifth-generation iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance virtual event, the retailer has slashed the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 model of the midrange tablet by $60, bringing it down to a more affordable $539.

Pending our review of the 2022 iPad Air, the 2020 iPad Air remains on top of Digital Trends’ best tablets, as it takes everything that’s great about Apple’s flagship tablet, the iPad Pro, but with a cheaper price tag. It’s powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which can handle all kinds of tasks ranging from browsing the internet to editing 4K videos, and it comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for watching streaming content and playing video games. The tablet is also equipped with the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, for secure logins and payments. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can comfortably use the iPad Air while you’re on the go.

The 2020 iPad is a cheaper option, but when comparing the fourth-generation iPad Air and eighth-generation iPad, the slightly higher price of the 2020 iPad Air turns out to be worth it because of its better-looking design and display, a USB-C connection, a more powerful processor, improved cameras, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. While both devices are compatible with iPadOS 15, the latest release of Apple’s operating system for tablets, the specifications of the 2020 iPad Air will let you better utilize its features.

If you don’t mind going for a soon-to-be-replaced model in order to enjoy some savings, then the fourth-generation iPad Air is still a worthwhile purchase. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is available from Amazon for just $539, after a $60 discount to its original price of $599. It’s unclear how long stocks of the device will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, we suggest that you hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 2020 iPad Air.

