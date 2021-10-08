  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $110 on the new iPad Air in the Amazon Early Black Friday Sale

By
The iPad Air 4 in hand.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

Tablet deals are always in demand, but if you’re an Apple fan, you probably only have eyes for iPad deals. If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Black Friday deals for a chance to buy an iPad with a discount, you no longer have to wait because of the early Amazon Black Friday deals that the retailer has rolled out. These offers include a $110 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 iPad Air, which brings the tablet’s price down to just $489 from its original price of $599.

Every year, Apple’s iPads are in high demand among Black Friday tablet deals, and that’s because of popular models such as the 2020 iPad Air. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 12, for reliable performance that won’t slow down even when multitasking between several apps. Browsing social media, watching streaming content, and playing games are easy on the eyes through the device’s 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

The 4th-generation iPad Air is protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, which may be used to authenticate users and to approve Apple Pay transactions. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the tablet, while adding support for accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 2.

If you want to avoid the supply chain issues that are expected to plague the upcoming holiday shopping season, you should avail Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the 2020 iPad Air. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is available for $489, down from its original price of $599 through a $110 discount that most likely won’t get much bigger with Black Friday iPad deals. To make sure that you get the 4th-generation iPad Air in time for the holidays, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More iPad deals

If you want a new iPad but you don’t fancy Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the 4th-generation iPad Air, don’t worry because there are a lot of other options with discounts. To help you look for the perfect offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPad deals that you can take advantage of right now.

LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$639 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen)

$619 $649
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7in) Silver (Renewed)

$297 $319
Save on this renewed iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. Wi-Fi only and comes with a 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,099 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 9.7" iPad (Early 2018, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) MR7F2LL/A (Renewed)

$214 $229
You can't tell it from new, says Amazon. Renewed Apple iPad with Wi-Fi ony has 32GB, and a 9.7-inch display. 90-day replacement guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t get burned on the Fury vs Wilder 3 PPV — the best way to tune in

dont get burned on the fury vs wilder 3 ppv best way to tune in boxing ii

Everything you need to know about Amazon’s Smart Thermostat

The Amazon Smart Thermostat.

The history of the Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

A powerful Dell 15-inch laptop for $350? We aren’t kidding

The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

The cast of The Many Saints of Newark.

How Apple’s tight ecosystem of products can undermine its own security

Person accessing a state ID using their Apple Watch.

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t need a 4K upgrade

OLED Nintendo Switch

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

George, Elaine, Jerry, and Kramer sit in The Diner in a scene from Seinfeld.

Best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales for October 2021

best apple watch deals

We can’t believe how cheap this Dyson cordless vacuum deal is at Walmart

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum on sale at Walmart

Dell has a SURPRISE SALE on Alienware gaming PCs and laptops

Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop on sale at Dell

The best Mac mice for 2021

A Mac mouse next to a MacBook Pro.

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen