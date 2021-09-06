  1. Deals
Apple iPad Air probably won’t be this cheap again until Black Friday

With the Labor Day sales in full force today, we’ve spotted a great deal on the Apple iPad Air. Normally priced at $600, it’s down to just $500 for a limited time only at Amazon. Rarely discounted, we’re confident that the Apple iPad Air won’t be this cheap again until Black Friday. If you’re keen to buy one of the best tablets out there at the moment, this is the deal for you. It has everything you could need from a high-end tablet but for $100 less than usual. As always, buy it now before stock runs out.

Easily the best iPad out there in terms of value and sheer prowess at this price, the iPad Air is effectively the “iPad Pro for everyone else.” It offers exceptional hardware design along with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, so it looks fantastic whether you’re working on it, sketching out a design, or streaming your favorite shows.

Thanks to its A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, it’s super speedy whatever your plans. It has support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) too, so you can easily sketch out designs or type away to your heart’s content. Elsewhere, there’s a 12MP back camera plus 7MP FaceTime HD front camera so it’s pretty versatile. In addition, Touch ID support keeps all your work safe at all times plus you can use Apple Pay for payment purposes.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the iPad Air will last you all working day and a bit more so you’re good to go whatever your plans.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the iPad Air is down to just $500 so you’ll save a chunky $100 on the usual price right now at Amazon. Be quick though. The iPad Air is rarely discounted so stock is flying out at this price and you won’t want to miss out on one of the best deals this Labor Day.

More tablet deals

If you’re looking for other iPad deals, we’ve got all the best ones. We’re not solely about the Labor Day Apple sales either with some great tablet deals going on for those seeking out Android tablets or the Microsoft Surface range. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s a great sales price for you out there right now.

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$60 $100
Save when you buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets. Kid-proof cases, a 2-year replacement guarantee, curated age-appropriate content, and parent dashboard protect kids and tablets.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

$140 $200
Save when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets. Amazon's most powerful tablet with age-appropriate content and parent controls.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon
