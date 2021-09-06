Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With the Labor Day sales in full force today, we’ve spotted a great deal on the Apple iPad Air. Normally priced at $600, it’s down to just $500 for a limited time only at Amazon. Rarely discounted, we’re confident that the Apple iPad Air won’t be this cheap again until Black Friday. If you’re keen to buy one of the best tablets out there at the moment, this is the deal for you. It has everything you could need from a high-end tablet but for $100 less than usual. As always, buy it now before stock runs out.

Easily the best iPad out there in terms of value and sheer prowess at this price, the iPad Air is effectively the “iPad Pro for everyone else.” It offers exceptional hardware design along with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, so it looks fantastic whether you’re working on it, sketching out a design, or streaming your favorite shows.

Thanks to its A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, it’s super speedy whatever your plans. It has support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) too, so you can easily sketch out designs or type away to your heart’s content. Elsewhere, there’s a 12MP back camera plus 7MP FaceTime HD front camera so it’s pretty versatile. In addition, Touch ID support keeps all your work safe at all times plus you can use Apple Pay for payment purposes.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the iPad Air will last you all working day and a bit more so you’re good to go whatever your plans.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the iPad Air is down to just $500 so you’ll save a chunky $100 on the usual price right now at Amazon. Be quick though. The iPad Air is rarely discounted so stock is flying out at this price and you won’t want to miss out on one of the best deals this Labor Day.

