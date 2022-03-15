iPad Air gets a $100 price cut — down to lowest-ever price

While the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air may have been discontinued to make way for the M1 model coming soon, it’s still a beautiful device with powerful internals. In fact, we think this is the perfect time to get some incredible iPad deals since the new releases will come with plenty of Apple deals from retailers. That’s why we wanted to share one of our favorite tablet deals at Amazon today. Right now, you can get the Apple iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip for just $500, which is a $100 discount on the standard price tag of $600. That’s an offer you won’t want to miss.

When we reviewed the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air, we called it “the iPad Pro for everyone else” and “perfectly situated to offer an exceptional tablet experience.” The device contains all the most essential features found in Apple’s significantly more expensive iPad Pro line — including a beautiful screen, excellent battery life, and the sleek experience of iPad OS — while coming in at a significantly lower price. Inside, it’s equipped with Apples A14 Bionic Chip, which, while not containing the raw power of the M1, is more than capable of doing everything you need it to. You’ll have a smooth experience running games, multitasking, switching between apps, and editing. You’ll barely even notice you’re using a slower processor than the Pro.

The same goes for most of the other components. You get fantastic support for peripherals, whether it’s the Apple Pencil for drawing or sketching or the Magic Keyboard for typing up documents and emails. The design is beautiful, with Apple’s signature even bezels surrounding the incredible Liquid Retina display. You can spend hours a day consuming media on this because of how great content looks. The battery life is also fantastic, and you can charge your iPad through the USB-C slot. Of course, it doubles as a slot for peripherals or dongles, too.

The 2020 Apple iPad Air is a great tablet that you won’t regret picking it up. Right now, this wonderful device can be yours for just $500 on Amazon. That’s $100 off on the regular price of $600, or 17% off! This deal probably won’t last for long, so you should hit that Buy Now button to get this tablet discount while you still can.

