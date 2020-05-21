Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for Memorial Day

Memorial Day hasn’t arrived yet but we’re already seeing plenty of iPad deals floating around online. The latest iPad 10.2, ‌iPad‌ Air, and iPad Pro are all on sale at Amazon starting from $279. And here are even more early Memorial Day sales that are worth a look.

iPad 10.2 — $279, was $329

The standard iPad’s bezels are still obscenely large (slimming them down would have made it look a tad more contemporary), but this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6’s trimmed bezels look fetchingly modern, and so do those of the iPad Pro. None of this means that the iPad feels cheap, though. It has a nice substantial weight to it, plus it sports a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure which is good for the environment. Instead of Face ID, which remains exclusive to the iPad Pro and the latest iPhones, you get Touch ID, although that’s not exactly a deal-breaker for most users. What sets this apart from the older iPad 9.7 is support for the Smart Connector so you can use it with Apple’s Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

As mentioned earlier, this device offers a slight increase in screen size. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, although it looks sharp, and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro. You don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power.

Strangely, the iPad 10.2 didn’t get a processor upgrade, unlike the rest of the iPad lineup, which now boasts the A12 Bionic chipset. However, this tablet’s A10 Fusion processor still packs plenty of power. Multitasking with several apps open won’t be an issue, and navigating the new iPadOS is buttery smooth. The previous iPads ran with just a slightly altered version of the iOS, but the iPadOS is an entirely different beast. You have the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, a revamped home screen layout that includes the Today View widgets, desktop-grade Safari, and multi-window apps. You can now even use Split View on the same app, like having two Google Docs open side by side.

The first-gen Apple Pencil is compatible with this iPad, and it remains an excellent and responsive tool. There’s still no way of storing it, though, unlike the second-gen Apple Pencil which magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro, and it’s still in danger of snapping in half every time you charge it through the Lightning port. Finally, the battery life was pretty good. You’ll be able to use the iPad for a maximum of three days with intermittent use, or a full workday if you’re going to use it as your primary device.

Despite its shortcomings, the iPad 10.2 is the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget. It is powerful, has a fantastic operating system, and serves up solid battery life. You can get it with 32GB of memory at Amazon for just $279 instead of $329, a cool $50 worth of savings.

iPad Air — $469, was $499

The iPad Air sits in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPads and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite its lower price, the iPad Air boasts several high-end features, including the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

Design-wise, the iPad Air is safe and uninspiring compared to the stunningly modern iPad Pro. The bezels surrounding the 10.5-inch screen remain obnoxiously large, although you’ll be pleased to know that the headphone jack remains intact, unlike the iPad Pro. Face ID has become the norm with recent iOS devices, but the iPad Air still utilizes Touch ID. That’s not exactly a bad thing, plus you don’t have to lift this tablet to unlock it.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, offering crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen supports True Tone Display as well, resulting in a more natural-looking picture. Furthermore, Apple has added stereo speakers to this tablet that are surprisingly loud and well-balanced.

Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Zipping through numerous apps and multitasking proved fast and seamless, and small touches like the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient.

Want to expand the iPad Air’s capabilities to cover work much faster and more efficiently? You’ll be glad to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, it can keep you powered for a full workday with medium usage.

The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don’t have the budget for it. Instead of its usual hefty price of $499, take it home for $469. What’s more, if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, cutting the price down to $419.

iPad Pro 12.9 — $963, was $999

If you’re looking for something powerful to replace your laptop with, take a look at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, our choice for the best tablet of 2019. It’s on sale on Amazon for $963 instead of $999 – that’s a cool $36 worth of savings.

The iPad Pro keeps up with the current design trend seen in most electronic devices, the iPad Pro’s bezels are slim and symmetrical. Although it feels massive, it is lightweight enough to use with one hand (well, almost). Just like the iPhone X, the home button is now missing. Unlocking the screen is done through Face ID, and you have to navigate the interface by swiping and gestures. In portrait orientation, you’ll find the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge. Unfortunately, just like the latest iPhone, this one, too, doesn’t have an audio jack.

Its 12.9-inch Retina LED display has a 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution and is breathtaking. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant, and it gets plenty bright even when outdoors. The blacks aren’t as deep as the OLED display on the iPhone XS, but it’s still stunningly gorgeous. It supports HDR content and has a 120hz screen refresh rate, so watching videos and working on this tablet is an absolute blast. Battery life is one of its strong suits as well. On a single charge, the iPad Pro can easily last the whole day with normal usage.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the powerful A12X Bionic processor. Playing graphically demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid in our experience with the device, and Apple even claims the chip can process graphical input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking also wasn’t an issue, as the iPad Pro can deftly handle heavy programs like Photoshop with relative ease. While you might still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs, the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air.

Probably the biggest draw for the iPad Pro is its exclusive compatibility with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. The other iPads only support the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, which you have to plug into the Lighting port to charge and which is always in danger of snapping in half. The Apple Pencil 2, on the other hand, can be charged wirelessly and magnetically attaches onto the frame of the iPad Pro.

