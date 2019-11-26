Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go on sale for Amazon Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 hasn’t officially begun, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t loads of Black Friday deals already here. Amazon is dropping daily deals on smartphones, laptops, 4K TVs, and tablets as we head into the holiday weekend, and they aren’t the only ones. Best Buy and Walmart’s Black Friday sales have kicked off as well, offering big discounts on Apple Watches and other popular tech gifts.

If you’re in the market for an iPad deal, however, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is the place to look. Right now, you can save up to $50 on the latest iPad and take $125 off the iPad Pro. Apple deals tend to stay fairly consistent through Cyber Monday, so if you’re looking to pick up a fancy new tablet, today is a good time to do so.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) — $50 off

The latest 32GB iPad is equipped with an A10 Fusion chip with an embedded M10 co-processor, giving you that crisp Apple performance for whatever you choose to use it for. The battery also allows for up to 10 hours of use, so you shouldn’t need to hover near an outlet while you’re playing around with it. Our review of the 10.2-inch iPad gives you a better picture of what makes this tablet so great.

Sporting a larger 10.2-inch multi-touch retina display, it offers great clarity and vividness in the picture. The latest version of iPadOS makes it seem effortless to do all tasks from browsing photos, editing documents, checking your email, and downloading apps. You’ll have the option to use this iPad any way you want either via touch, a keyboard, or even a pencil — though those are sold separately. Normally priced at $330, Amazon has dropped the price down to $250 for during it’s Black Friday sale.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch) — $125 off

Powered by the A20X Fusion chip, it has the processing power that can compete against some of the more affordable laptops on the market right now. Its 11-inch bright Retina offers a glorious screen experience. It flaunts Apple’s signature-build quality and minimalistic design that is light in weight and heavy in specs. You can enjoy watching movies and TV series on its huge screen and is fairly compact to bring around with you. Though it should be noted that this deal does not come with an iPad keyboard or the latest Apple Pencil.

When we first reviewed the iPad Pro last year, we actually named it the best tablet ever, and that still holds up to this day. Normally priced at $799 for the 64 GB version, Amazon has dropped the price down to $674 ahead of Black Friday weekend.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



