Labor Day weekend is a great time to relax and take some time to actually enjoy the fruits of your labors. Which is why it should come to no surprise that it’s also one of the best times of the year to find steep discounts — especially if you’re looking to buy new tech. The HP, Lenovo, and Dell Labor Day sales have already arrived, and there are more laptop deals floating around than you can shake a stick at. Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more portable, then it’s likely the best iPad deals you’re after.

Walmart is currently offering some fairly substantial discounts on the iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini right now. Out of all of the best Labor Day sales to arrive early, Walmart’s is offering the deepest pool of savings, so you may want to check out some of the retailers Apple Watch deals while you’re browsing through Apple tech.

Apple iPad — $80 off

The latest 32GB iPad is equipped with an A10 Fusion chip with an embedded M10 co-processor, giving you that crisp Apple performance for whatever you choose to use it for. The battery also allows for up to 10 hours of use, so you shouldn’t need to hover near an outlet while you’re playing around with it.

Sporting a 9.7-inch multi-touch retina display, it offers great clarity and vividness in the picture. This latest version of the iPad makes it effortless to do all tasks from browsing photos, editing documents, checking your email, and downloading apps. You’ll have the option to use this iPad any way you want either via touch, a keyboard, or even a pencil — though those are sold separately. Normally priced at $330, Walmart has dropped the price down to $250 for during it’s Labor Day sale.

10.5-inch iPad Pro — $100 off

It may not be the latest Apple iPad to date, but this 10.5-inch iPad Pro version still packs a punch for anyone looking for a decent tablet. Powered by the A10X Fusion chip, it has the processing power that can compete against many laptops on the market right now. Its bright Retina display is considered one of the best tablet displays when it was first released. It flaunts Apple’s signature-build quality and minimalistic design that is light in weight and heavy in specs. You can enjoy watching movies and TV series on its huge screen and is fairly compact to bring around with you.

Normally priced at $649 for the 64 GB version, Walmart has dropped the price down to $549 ahead of Labor Day weekend.

More Labor Day iPad Sales

Though the iPad and iPad Pro deal above are two of the most intriguing deals Walmart has to offer right now, they aren’t the only tablet sales available. This Labor Day sale includes discounts on the Mini, Air, and cellular models as well. So if you’re looking for something in higher and lower price rangers, Walmart as everything you need.

iPad Mini — $30 off

— $30 off 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $200 off

— $200 off 10.5-inch iPad Air — $50 off

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations