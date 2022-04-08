5 iPad deals happening right now — bestsellers from $309

Apple fans who are on the lookout for tablet deals won’t settle for anything other than iPad deals, and for good reason. Apple’s tablets work seamlessly with the rest of the devices in the Apple ecosystem, and while they don’t always come cheap, they’re worthwhile investments that will boost your productivity and provide endless hours of entertainment.

If you’re planning to buy an iPad, you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s discounts for various models of Apple’s tablet, including the 2021 iPad, the 2021 iPad Mini, the 2022 iPad Air, and the 2021 iPad Pro. Because of the popularity of these products, we’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if an offer catches your eye, you should click that Buy Now button right away or risk missing out.

Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $309, was $329

The ninth-generation iPad follows the tried and tested formula of Apple’s tablets, with a 10.2-inch Retina display, the A13 Bionic chip, and up to 10 hours of battery life, for a portable device that you can use while on the go. The entry-level model also comes with the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system for secure log-ins, an 8MP rear-facing camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera with Apple’s Center Stage technology that will keep you looking good during video calls. Amazon is selling the 64GB Wi-Fi model of the 2021 iPad for just $309, after a $20 discount to its original price of $329.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $459, was $499

If you want a tablet that’s even easier to carry around with you, you should go for the sixth-generation iPad Mini and its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Inside the device is Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and it’s also protected by Touch ID. It retains the iPad’s 12MP front-facing camera, but bumps up the rear-facing camera to also 12MP. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life, and comes with a USB-C connector for compatibility with more accessories, instead of a Lightning port. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 2021 iPad Mini is down to $459 on Amazon, after a $40 discount to its original price of $499.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $570, was $599

The fifth-generation iPad Air appears set to dethrone its predecessor as the top choice in Digital Trends’ best tablets, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP cameras at the front and back, and support for 5G connectivity. The tablet is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, which enables smooth performance even when you’re multitasking between several apps. You won’t be disappointed with the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 iPad Air, which you can purchase from Amazon for $570 after a $29 discount to the tablet’s original price of $599.

Apple iPad Pro 2021, 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $749, was $799

The flagship model of Apple’s tablets, the fifth-generation iPad Pro, is also powered by the M1 chip, with the smaller version featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. The tablet’s protected by Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system, which may be used to unlock the tablet and to authenticate purchases. It also comes with 5G support, 12MP wide and 10MP ultrawide cameras on the back, and all-day battery life. You can purchase the Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro for $50 off at Amazon, where it’s available for just $749 instead of its original price of $799.

Apple iPad Pro 2021, 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $999, was $1,099

There are two screen options for the fifth-generation iPad Pro, with the larger one measuring 12.9 inches. The difference between the two models isn’t just their size though, as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display that’s designed for viewing and editing high-brightness and high-contrast content such as HDR photos and videos. The rest of the specifications remain the same, making the tablet a powerhouse tool for people in the creative industries. The Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is down to $999 on Amazon, after a $100 reduction to its original price of $1,099.

