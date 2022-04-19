Apple iPad Mini now down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new mobile computing device, there are a lot of great tablet deals to choose from out there. But if you’re looking more specifically for one of the best iPad deals, the Apple iPad Mini is currently just $459 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings and its lowest price ever. This is an impressive discount and one of the better Apple deals you’ll come across, as we don’t often see discounts on the iPad Mini, or Apple products in general. Free shipping is also included, and free fast shipping is available for Amazon Prime members.

At its core, the Apple iPad Mini is a scaled-down version of the wildly popular Apple iPad Air, which makes it a great option for those who want the most power they can get out of a tablet, while still maintaining the form of an extremely portable and easy to handle mobile device. When it comes to power, the iPad Mini features an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so while the smaller form factor and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display keep your backpack a little lighter, the iPad Mini sacrifices nothing when it comes to capability. The cameras on the iPad Mini are also incredibly capable, making it a great device for remote workers, or anyone who keeps in touch with friends, family, or colleagues regularly from afar.

Perhaps the best feature of the Apple iPad Mini is the name on the box. Apple is universally known for making great, enjoyable products, and using a device with the Apple name on it brings with it access to the Apple hardware and software ecosystems. The iPad Mini works with Apple Pencil, a great tool for creatives and note-takers, and anyone who prefers a stylus to their fingers when interacting with a touchscreen. The iPad Mini also comes with access to all sorts of great Apple software, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Safari, Pages, Numbers, and iCloud. It’s a remarkably versatile device that’s capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office.

Just $459 at Amazon today, the Apple iPad Mini is a must-have device. This deal offers a rare $40 savings from the iPad Mini’s regular price of $499, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

