 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple iPad Mini now down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

Andrew Morrisey
By
2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

If you’re in the market for a new mobile computing device, there are a lot of great tablet deals to choose from out there. But if you’re looking more specifically for one of the best iPad deals, the Apple iPad Mini is currently just $459 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings and its lowest price ever. This is an impressive discount and one of the better Apple deals you’ll come across, as we don’t often see discounts on the iPad Mini, or Apple products in general. Free shipping is also included, and free fast shipping is available for Amazon Prime members.

At its core, the Apple iPad Mini is a scaled-down version of the wildly popular Apple iPad Air, which makes it a great option for those who want the most power they can get out of a tablet, while still maintaining the form of an extremely portable and easy to handle mobile device. When it comes to power, the iPad Mini features an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so while the smaller form factor and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display keep your backpack a little lighter, the iPad Mini sacrifices nothing when it comes to capability. The cameras on the iPad Mini are also incredibly capable, making it a great device for remote workers, or anyone who keeps in touch with friends, family, or colleagues regularly from afar.

Perhaps the best feature of the Apple iPad Mini is the name on the box. Apple is universally known for making great, enjoyable products, and using a device with the Apple name on it brings with it access to the Apple hardware and software ecosystems. The iPad Mini works with Apple Pencil, a great tool for creatives and note-takers, and anyone who prefers a stylus to their fingers when interacting with a touchscreen. The iPad Mini also comes with access to all sorts of great Apple software, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Safari, Pages, Numbers, and iCloud. It’s a remarkably versatile device that’s capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office.

Just $459 at Amazon today, the Apple iPad Mini is a must-have device. This deal offers a rare $40 savings from the iPad Mini’s regular price of $499, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Sonos deals for April 2022

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

Best Amazon TV deals for April 2022

early echo and fire tv devices prime day deals amazon cube deal

Best Mac Mini deals for April 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Best projector deals for April 2022

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Streaming hasn’t killed cable yet, survey finds

TiVo Video Trends Report on an iPhone.

Cheap robot vacuums: Roomba, Shark robovacs on sale from $180

The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum cleaning the floor near the wall.

One of the best webcams money can buy just got a rare price cut

The Razer Kiyo webcam with its light turned on.

Is the Disney Plus free trial still available in 2022?

Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Best iRobot Roomba deals for April 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

How Guided Access can protect your iPhone or iPad

Author holding iPhone Guided Access Feat Image.

Best smartphone deals for April 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro