Amazon is practically handing out the iPad Mini today

iPad Mini Apple Pencil

While there are plenty of tablet deals on the internet, if you’re an Apple lover, you’re likely always on the hunt for great iPad deals. These beloved tablets blend a lot of the deep functionality of a full laptop or desktop with the portability of an iPhone, resulting in a handy gadget that’s perfect for students who are headed back to school soon. Good news: You can get the iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular on Amazon right now for only $430, which is a big $99 off the original price of $529. While it’s not quite as affordable as refurbished iPad deals, it’s still fantastic value. You can read more about this compact device below.

The 2019 Apple iPad Mini is similar in form factor and size to its predecessors, but with some significant upgrades. Inside, it’s equipped with Apple’s lightning-fast A12 Bionic Chip, giving it the responsiveness and processing power of much more expensive devices. It also runs iPadOS, giving it a range of special features and apps exclusively for Apple tablets. This particular model has 64GB of data and LTE cellular capability – letting you access the internet even in places without a Wi-Fi connection. Because of Apple’s optimization of the software, you can also expect good battery life and excellent standby time. That means you can leave it in your backpack the whole day, and it’ll still be close to the percentage you left it at.

In our Apple iPad Mini review, we called it the best small tablet you can buy. A big reason why is its vibrant and bright 500-nit 7.9-inch Retina display, ideal for media consumption on the go. For students who have to carry many other things, its lightweight and compact form factor help it fit into any backpack or bag, unlike much larger iPads or Macbooks. It also has compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it a great choice for those looking for a small note-taking device. If you’re not a fan of Face ID, you might also be happy to hear that this is equipped with a classic Touch ID sensor, which you can access by tapping the home button. You can also get it in three different colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Whether you’re looking for a smaller tablet for notes or a bigger phone for movies, the Apple iPad Mini is a great device. Its A12 Bionic Chip gives it plenty of power and longevity, even as iPadOS continues to be updated. It’s on sale on Amazon right now for just $430 – that’s $99 off the original price of $529. If you’re interested in picking up one of these small powerhouses, click the Buy Now button as soon as you can because we don’t know when this deal ends!

More iPad deals

Are you looking for a different type of iPad? Maybe you’re looking for something with Wi-Fi only, a bigger screen, or a different storage size. If so, don’t go anywhere because we’ve put together some of the best deals on iPad devices below.

LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) Silver (4th Generation)

$780 $879
The iPad Air is a sleek and high-performing iPad model that you deserve. The clean Retina display, 12MP back camera, and 256GB storage means you get the most out of this small yet powerful device.
Buy at Amazon
