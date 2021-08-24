Amazon is practically handing out the iPad Mini today

While there are plenty of tablet deals on the internet, if you’re an Apple lover, you’re likely always on the hunt for great iPad deals. These beloved tablets blend a lot of the deep functionality of a full laptop or desktop with the portability of an iPhone, resulting in a handy gadget that’s perfect for students who are headed back to school soon. Good news: You can get the iPad Mini Wi-Fi + Cellular on Amazon right now for only $430, which is a big $99 off the original price of $529. While it’s not quite as affordable as refurbished iPad deals, it’s still fantastic value. You can read more about this compact device below.

The 2019 Apple iPad Mini is similar in form factor and size to its predecessors, but with some significant upgrades. Inside, it’s equipped with Apple’s lightning-fast A12 Bionic Chip, giving it the responsiveness and processing power of much more expensive devices. It also runs iPadOS, giving it a range of special features and apps exclusively for Apple tablets. This particular model has 64GB of data and LTE cellular capability – letting you access the internet even in places without a Wi-Fi connection. Because of Apple’s optimization of the software, you can also expect good battery life and excellent standby time. That means you can leave it in your backpack the whole day, and it’ll still be close to the percentage you left it at.

In our Apple iPad Mini review, we called it the best small tablet you can buy. A big reason why is its vibrant and bright 500-nit 7.9-inch Retina display, ideal for media consumption on the go. For students who have to carry many other things, its lightweight and compact form factor help it fit into any backpack or bag, unlike much larger iPads or Macbooks. It also has compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it a great choice for those looking for a small note-taking device. If you’re not a fan of Face ID, you might also be happy to hear that this is equipped with a classic Touch ID sensor, which you can access by tapping the home button. You can also get it in three different colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Whether you’re looking for a smaller tablet for notes or a bigger phone for movies, the Apple iPad Mini is a great device. Its A12 Bionic Chip gives it plenty of power and longevity, even as iPadOS continues to be updated. It’s on sale on Amazon right now for just $430 – that’s $99 off the original price of $529. If you’re interested in picking up one of these small powerhouses, click the Buy Now button as soon as you can because we don’t know when this deal ends!

