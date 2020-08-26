  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Mini for back-to-school

By

Keen to make sure you have the best devices with you when you head back to school? Right now, Amazon has cut the price of the latest iPad Mini by $50, bringing it down to just $350. It’s one of the best iPad deals out there at the moment and a fantastic way to close out your back-to-school sales spending spree.

The latest Apple iPad Mini is the best iPad Mini we’ve seen yet. It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Color so it looks great from any angle, no matter what you’re doing on it. An A12 Bionic processor chip means it will never miss a beat. That holds true whether you’re juggling multiple productivity apps or diving into the latest big hit on Apple Arcade.

For the more sociable users out there, it has an 8MP back camera for taking photos while out and about, plus there’s a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s perfect for important video calls. You can even use it to record 1080p HD video clips if you feel like sharing your latest moments on a video sharing app.

It also has Touch ID fingerprint sensor support so you’ll know that your data is always secure even if you lose your device. 64GB of storage means you won’t run out of space any time soon.

Lightweight and with an up to 10-hour battery life, the Apple iPad Mini is a great bet for school or work. It’s light enough to easily take with you on your daily commute plus you can use it effectively to take notes while in class, too, all without worrying about running out of power any time soon. When you’re enjoying some downtime, its great Retina screen is perfect for kicking back and relaxing with Netflix or another streaming service. It’s a fantastic all-rounder, simply put.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple iPad Mini is just $350 right now at Amazon. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price so if you’re keen to embrace the iPad Mini lifestyle, you’ll need to be quick. It’s a great deal on a really useful tablet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap iPad deals for September 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Surface tablet deals for September 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Amazon discounts iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini ahead of Labor Day — save $50

iPad 10.2-inch hero

3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this weekend

apple macbook air deals amazon best buy summer sale 2020 09 2 768x768

The Best Gaming Deals for August 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

These are the best cheap Alienware deals for August 2020

Alienware Aurora R8

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap soundbar deals for August 2020

The best cheap AirPods deals for August 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap projector deals for August 2020

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

The best cheap OLED TV deals for August 2020: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

The best cheap QLED TV deals for August 2020: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

How to watch Shameless online: Binge the eccentric family dramedy free

The best home internet deals for September 2020: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more