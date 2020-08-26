Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Mini for back-to-school

Keen to make sure you have the best devices with you when you head back to school? Right now, Amazon has cut the price of the latest iPad Mini by $50, bringing it down to just $350. It’s one of the best iPad deals out there at the moment and a fantastic way to close out your back-to-school sales spending spree.

The latest Apple iPad Mini is the best iPad Mini we’ve seen yet. It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Color so it looks great from any angle, no matter what you’re doing on it. An A12 Bionic processor chip means it will never miss a beat. That holds true whether you’re juggling multiple productivity apps or diving into the latest big hit on Apple Arcade.

For the more sociable users out there, it has an 8MP back camera for taking photos while out and about, plus there’s a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera that’s perfect for important video calls. You can even use it to record 1080p HD video clips if you feel like sharing your latest moments on a video sharing app.

It also has Touch ID fingerprint sensor support so you’ll know that your data is always secure even if you lose your device. 64GB of storage means you won’t run out of space any time soon.

Lightweight and with an up to 10-hour battery life, the Apple iPad Mini is a great bet for school or work. It’s light enough to easily take with you on your daily commute plus you can use it effectively to take notes while in class, too, all without worrying about running out of power any time soon. When you’re enjoying some downtime, its great Retina screen is perfect for kicking back and relaxing with Netflix or another streaming service. It’s a fantastic all-rounder, simply put.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple iPad Mini is just $350 right now at Amazon. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price so if you’re keen to embrace the iPad Mini lifestyle, you’ll need to be quick. It’s a great deal on a really useful tablet.

