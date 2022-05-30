Apple iPad Mini is $90 off for Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day sales are looking pretty great at Amazon this Memorial Day with a particularly amazing iPad discount. Right now, you can save $90 off the 64GB iPad Mini meaning it costs just $409 instead of its regular price of $499. It’s an excellent tablet for anyone looking for a compact form factor. If you’ve been waiting for a good discount on an iPad Mini, this is your chance. Memorial Day iPad deals don’t get a lot better value than this one, and the iPad Mini will suit many people’s needs. Grab it now while stocks last, or read on if you need to be convinced a bit more.

Among all the early Apple Memorial Day sales happening today, this incredible iPad Mini offer has to be one of our favorites. When we reviewed the 2021 Apple iPad Mini, we called it a “little powerhouse” because of its small footprint and the robust A15 bionic processor, the same chip that runs the latest iPhone 13. It’s definitely enough to chew through tasks with ease — whether you’re drawing, taking notes, or opening documents, you won’t have to worry about delays or stuttering. It’s also more than capable of running the latest 3D games, including intense titles like Call of Duty Mobile.

On the front of the iPad Mini, you’ll find a gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, ensuring vivid colors, intense contrast, and an all-around fantastic visual experience for content consumption and creation. You also get secure authentication through Touch ID and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with Center Stage. This technology enables the camera to track your face and automatically shift the perspective, making it perfect for video calls. If you’re an artist or note-taker, you’ll also love the compatibility with the latest Apple Pencil. These features are available in a package that’s barely bigger than the biggest iPhone, so you can easily slip it into your bag or school backpack without adding heft.

Right now, you can get one of the best iPad deals at Amazon. Get the latest-generation Apple iPad Mini for $90 off, bringing the price down to just $409 from $499. This deal will be extremely popular, so hit the Buy Now button below before it runs out!

