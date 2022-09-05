 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!

Jennifer Allen
By
The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

In a rare move, we’re seeing the Apple iPad Mini discounted as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460 saving you nearly $40 off the usual price. A consistently popular tablet, it’s not always discounted like other models which is a shame as it’s a great choice for many people. Easily one of the best Labor Day iPad deals around right now, let’s take a deeper look at why you need to hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

Thanks to the Apple iPad Mini rarely being discounted, this deal is easily one of the more exciting inclusions in the Apple Labor Day sales. The iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a device. It’s highly portable thanks to its size but you don’t miss out on great performance. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks fantastic. Powered by an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, it’s speedy too so it’s ideally suited if you’re looking to game on the move or get some work done. For video calls, a 12MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera are great choices with the latter offering Center Stage support so you’re always the focus when you’re on a call.

Continuing the reasons why the iPad Mini is one of the best iPads around, it also features landscape stereo speakers so it packs a surprising aural punch, along with support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Touch ID security measures, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. A remarkable all-rounder, the iPad Mini is great for downtime as well as working making it an excellent choice for many people. You can easily take it on your commute to watch your favorite shows before using it for checking work emails between meetings, or even writing up some notes mid-call. Once the evening comes, it’s just as good for gaming as it is for work purposes.

Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460 right now as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Buy it now and enjoy a powerful yet lightweight and portable tablet for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Labor Day TV sales 2022: best deals you can shop today

Vizio V Series

Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple Labor Day Sales 2022: Best deals to shop now

apple file system

Best tablet deals for September 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best refrigerator deals for September 2022

Best OLED TV deals for September 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

GameStop Super Anime week sale promo with lots of great deals.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best vacuum cleaner deals for September 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.