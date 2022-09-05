Apple iPad Mini gets a rare price cut for Labor Day — but hurry!

In a rare move, we’re seeing the Apple iPad Mini discounted as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460 saving you nearly $40 off the usual price. A consistently popular tablet, it’s not always discounted like other models which is a shame as it’s a great choice for many people. Easily one of the best Labor Day iPad deals around right now, let’s take a deeper look at why you need to hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

Thanks to the Apple iPad Mini rarely being discounted, this deal is easily one of the more exciting inclusions in the Apple Labor Day sales. The iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a device. It’s highly portable thanks to its size but you don’t miss out on great performance. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks fantastic. Powered by an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, it’s speedy too so it’s ideally suited if you’re looking to game on the move or get some work done. For video calls, a 12MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera are great choices with the latter offering Center Stage support so you’re always the focus when you’re on a call.

Continuing the reasons why the iPad Mini is one of the best iPads around, it also features landscape stereo speakers so it packs a surprising aural punch, along with support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Touch ID security measures, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. A remarkable all-rounder, the iPad Mini is great for downtime as well as working making it an excellent choice for many people. You can easily take it on your commute to watch your favorite shows before using it for checking work emails between meetings, or even writing up some notes mid-call. Once the evening comes, it’s just as good for gaming as it is for work purposes.

Normally priced at $499, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $460 right now as part of the Labor Day sales at Amazon. Buy it now and enjoy a powerful yet lightweight and portable tablet for less.

