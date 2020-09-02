Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in the discount bin — but not for long

Labor Day sales have arrived early and it’s your chance to score premium tech on the cheap. Right now, Amazon and Walmart have placed the Apple iPad 10.2 and Apple iPad Mini in the discount bin – but not for long. Hurry and get them for as cheap as $279.

Apple iPad 10.2 – $279, was $329

Now on its seventh iteration, the standard iPad remains as popular as ever, the go-to tablet for most people. It’s a terrific all-rounder with a beautiful display, buttery-smooth performance, and long battery life. Best of all, since it’s the entry-level model in Apple’s tablet lineup, it comes at a very affordable price. You can purchase it right now at Walmart for $279 instead of the usual $329 – that’s $50 worth of savings. We’re happy to report that the iPad has been upgraded into a larger, 10.2-inch screen (the previous version was a 9.7-incher). It’s bright, sharp, and colorful, perfect for watching videos and reading. Although its bezels remain thick, it’s still up to the usual Apple standard in terms of build quality. Embedded inside it is the same A10 Fusion chip as the preceding model. Although we would have loved a processor upgrade, this chipset remains speedy and is capable of delivering a lag-free performance. Finally, battery life is fantastic. The iPad managed a good 10 hours in our HD video loop test, and you might be able to stretch it to a week with light to normal use. If you’re on a limited budget but still want a reasonably powerful tablet, then the iPad 10.2 is your best option. Get it for $279 at Walmart today.

Apple iPad Mini – $350, was $399

We think the iPad Mini is the only tiny tablet you should consider buying, the perfect blend of power and portability. You might be wondering why it costs more than the iPad 10.2 despite being smaller. That’s because it got a processor upgrade. Underneath its hood, you’ll find Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip, the same one found in the pricier iPad Air. This makes the iPad Mini a pocketable powerhouse. While its 7.9-inch Retina display is small and might prove challenging to work with, especially if you’re going to use it for drawing (it’s compatible with the Apple Pencil first-gen but that requires a separate purchase), it’s sharp, vibrant, and good for reading. This tablet only weighs 0.66 pounds, which means your fingers won’t hurt even with prolonged use. And while it lacks Apple smart keyboard support, you do have the option to purchase any third-party Bluetooth keyboard, and they tend to be a lot cheaper. Finally, battery life is terrific, offering a good 10 hours between charges. Get the iPad Mini today for just $350 instead of $399 at Amazon.

Want more? Check out this page for even more Labor Day iPad deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations