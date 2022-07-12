Prime Day deals are going to be in full swing tomorrow, so if you’ve been keeping an eye out for the best iPad Mini Prime Day deal, we’re on hand to help you out. While we can’t guarantee the price of the iPad Mini come tomorrow, we can predict what it’s likely to be based on past sales and low prices. Alongside that, we’re also looking at whether you should buy an Apple iPad Mini and why it’s worth your time. Read on while we take you through it all.

Will there be an iPad Mini Prime Day deal?

Generally, Prime Day is — appropriately — the prime time to buy new technology. The sales event often brings with it deep discounts on all the latest and must-have gadgets and technology, and that definitely includes iPads. We’re counting on seeing some awesome Prime Day iPad deals further helped by the fact Amazon offers great iPad prices all year around. When looking for an iPad, you’ll often find the best deal at Amazon, even when there isn’t a sales event going on.

These days, Prime Day rivals the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s easily the best time to shop before Black Friday with prices often mirroring each other. Even better, if you buy now, you get to enjoy your iPad Mini all summer, plus you don’t have to worry about stretching your budget thin like you might if you were buying around the holidays.

Thanks to all that, this means we’re counting on the iPad Mini Prime Day deal to be pretty special, even if we don’t know what it’s going to be yet. Prime Day Apple deals are often some of the most popular Prime Day deals thanks to Apple devices being such hot property.

While we don’t know exactly what the iPad Mini Prime Day deal will be, we can predict its price based on previous sales including Black Friday last year and its lowest price so far in 2022. While the iPad Mini was too new during Black Friday last year to see a price drop, we have seen it go down in price frequently throughout 2022. Here’s a look at what we’re expecting for Prime Day:

Prime Day 2021: $N/A Black Friday 2021: $459 Cyber Monday 2021: $459 Lowest Price 2022: $400 Today’s Price: $409 Prime Day 2022 (Prediction): $390-$409

We’ll be sure to update this article on Prime Day itself with the best deal we’ve found. Be sure to check back in to see the current price.

Should you buy the iPad Mini on Prime Day?

In our review of the iPad Mini, we called it a little powerhouse because that’s exactly what it is. It offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks fantastic. Ideally suited for streaming your favorite shows on the move or playing the latest games, whatever you’re looking at will look great here. It’s certainly capable of gaming, too, with an A15 Bionic chip that means it easily features on our best tablets list. In fact, we consider it the best iPad to buy if you want a small-screen experience with all the benefits of iPadOS.

The iPad Mini has all the essential features you could need. For instance, it has Touch ID support so you can log in using your fingerprint rather than a password, plus you can use Apple Pay with it. It also has a 12MP wide back camera along with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The latter has Center Stage support so it’s able to keep you at the center of the conversation even when you’re moving around on a video call. It’s a useful touch when you want to look professional on a work call. Landscape stereo speakers mean you can always hear what’s going on clearly as well. Expect up to 10 hours of battery life with USB-C helping you recharge quickly.

The main decision when buying the iPad Mini is to weigh up if it’s the right iPad for you. When comparing the iPad Air and iPad Mini, we found the iPad Air better thanks to its larger display and powerful M1 chip that you’ll see in MacBooks. However, if you don’t plan on doing intensive content creation then the iPad Mini will still suffice. It works with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) if you want to sketch out a design, although we would favor the iPad Air for more heavy-duty work.

When it comes to the iPad and iPad Mini, the iPad Mini beats it fairly comprehensively. It’s more of a premium tablet while still being portable to carry around.

If you’re looking for a portable powerhouse of a tablet, you can’t go wrong with the iPad Mini.

