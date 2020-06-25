  1. Deals
Latest iPad Pro 12.9 back down to cheapest-ever price at Amazon

By
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Amazon has cut the price on the latest iPad Pro 12.9 again, bringing it down to its cheapest-ever level for the second time this month. Right now, you can grab one for only $950, down from $1000. This is the ideal time to snap one up if you missed the previous discount earlier in the month. It’s a fantastic tablet thanks to its superior screen quality and high performance.

Easily the best iPad that Apple has produced so far, the iPad Pro 12.9 offers an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that makes everything look stunning. It uses technology that includes ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color to ensure that colors pop just right on the screen at all times. The tablet also has an A12Z bionic chip which is the fastest processor available for any iPad right now — and it shows. Whether you’re typing up a document, browsing online, or playing a game via Apple Arcade, the iPad Pro 12.9 never misses a beat.

The 128GB storage space that the iPad Pro 12.9 offers also means you won’t run out of room anytime soon. That also ties in nicely with its photography capabilities. The tablet has a 12MP wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and lidar scanner to achieve the highest quality images. Love taking selfies? There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front camera, too. The iPad Pro 12.9 also has four speakers and five studio-quality microphones.

If you’re keen to turn the iPad Pro into the productivity beast it has the potential for, it also offers support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil. Combined with these accessories, you can easily turn this baby into a 2-in-1-style laptop, making it a fantastic portable workhorse.

We described this device as the “best version of the best tablet you can buy” for good reason, and it’s even better when you can enjoy a $50 discount on the usual price.

The iPad Pro 12.9 won’t be this price for long on Amazon and there’s no guarantee as to when the offer will return. The tablet is priced at $994 right now but Amazon takes a further $45 off at checkout bringing it down to that fantastic price of $950. Grab it now while you can.

