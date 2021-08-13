  1. Deals
11-inch iPad Pro gets a sweet discount at Amazon today

By
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) tablet.

Summer is a great time to find deals on hot tech, and we’re seeing plenty in these Apple deals, iPad deals, and tablet deals. In fact, right now at Amazon, you can get $70 off an 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro. It’s just $729, a massive drop from its regular price of $799. Sales on any Apple products are exceedingly rare, especially when it comes to brand new tech from 2021, so don’t let this unique deal pass you by.

When Digital Trends reviewed the 11-inch iPad Pro 2020, we called it “the definitive tablet.” And we stand by that when comparing the iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (2020), as this version is only an improvement. This is an iPad for someone who wants faultless performance and the most impressive features, beginning with Apple’s M1 processor. There’s the incredibly clear and highly functional 11-inch display, as well as the USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port, a new feature for iPads. If you’re considering upgrading your tablet or replacing your laptop with a tablet, this could be your chance.

The key feature of the new iPad is Apple’s M1 chip, the cornerstone of this tablet’s top-tier performance. There’s also 128GB of storage and a USB-4 connection to help you offload extra data as well as charge your iPad Pro quickly (even though the battery on the new iPad Pro lasts an entire day). There’s Face ID for secure authentication as well as ease of access and Apple Pay so you can leave your wallet at home. The audio setup is superb, and with support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio, you’ll have the potential for the ultimate creative or working tool right at your fingertips.

This tablet looks great, too — in every which way. The iPad Pro’s screen is unmatched. You won’t find a more stunning display than the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display, with a 264 pixel-per-inch density, a 120Hz refresh rate, and mini-LED display technology. What this means is the brightest colors as well as most defined contrasts of any tablet screen we’ve ever seen.

And with so much of our work and social lives happening via video chat, Apple has improved on last year’s camera technology. They’ve added a new, front-facing 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (the already impressive rear-facing cameras remain the same: A 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera). The new camera tech accommodates Center Stage, allowing the camera to follow you around the room. How cool is that? In fact, there’s not much the iPad Pro cannot do.

More Apple iPad deals

Want to see what else is out there in the world of iPads? We’ve collected the best tablet deals; see our roundup below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$500 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$729 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Sky Blue (4th Generation)

$500 $599
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera.
Buy at Amazon
