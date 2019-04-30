Share

Although Android dominates the smartphone landscape, Apple is the king of tablets. You’ve got a few options if you’ve just got to have an Android tablet, though, and Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Tab series is at the top of the list. One nice thing about tablets – even ones from brand-name makers like Apple and Samsung – is that they are generally quite affordable in comparison to flagship smartphones (which have been creeping north of $1,000 lately), meaning you don’t have to pay out of the nose for a solid, on-the-go browsing and entertainment machine. Especially when there are some really great iPad deals going on right now.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a tablet but have been holding out for a hot deal, you don’t have to wait until this year’s summer or Black Friday sales. Walmart has just cut prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and 2018 Apple iPad, letting you score one of these great devices and save as much as $80. Whether you like iOS or Android, these tablet deals can scratch your itch for a new tablet at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $199

Samsung is one of the best phone makers out there today, with its Galaxy lineup of flagship smartphones occupying a huge chunk of the Android market. This pedigree extends to its Galaxy Tab family, and these portable computers offer arguably the best Android experience you’re likely to find on a tablet.

This Galaxy Tab A model sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,200. Under the hood, the Tab A runs on an octa-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, and you’ve also got 16GB of speedy flash storage that is easily expandable via a microSD card slot. Normally $280, the Samsung Galaxy Tab is marked down to just $200 on Walmart right now, saving you $80 and making this one a fine pick for anyone looking for a no-frills, brand-name Android tablet that won’t break the bank.

Apple iPad — $250

The Apple iPad remains one of most popular tablets – and our recommended choice for most users – thanks to its great build quality, snappy hardware, gorgeous display, and extremely competitive price point for the standard model. The 2018 iPad has been dropping in price recently, too, with several $250 deals popping up this year.

This Apple iPad model packs some improvements over the Galaxy Tab A, with 32GB of storage instead of 16GB, a quad-core A10 Fusion chip, and a 9.7-inch Retina touchscreen that features a crisp pixel resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. Apple’s excellent Retina displays are one of the company’s signatures and remain among the best we’ve seen on any mobile device, be it a phone or tablet. With the 2018 refresh, this touchscreen also now supports styluses such as the Apple Pencil.

The 2018 9.7-inch Apple iPad normally runs for $330, which is still a pretty good price for a tablet of this quality; an $80 discount knocks the 32GB model down to just $250 on Walmart right now, making this awesome everyday tablet even more affordable.

