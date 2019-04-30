Digital Trends
Deals

The Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets get big discounts at Walmart

Lucas Coll
By

Although Android dominates the smartphone landscape, Apple is the king of tablets. You’ve got a few options if you’ve just got to have an Android tablet, though, and Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Tab series is at the top of the list. One nice thing about tablets – even ones from brand-name makers like Apple and Samsung – is that they are generally quite affordable in comparison to flagship smartphones (which have been creeping north of $1,000 lately), meaning you don’t have to pay out of the nose for a solid, on-the-go browsing and entertainment machine. Especially when there are some really great iPad deals going on right now.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a tablet but have been holding out for a hot deal, you don’t have to wait until this year’s summer or Black Friday sales. Walmart has just cut prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and 2018 Apple iPad, letting you score one of these great devices and save as much as $80. Whether you like iOS or Android, these tablet deals can scratch your itch for a new tablet at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $199

Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet

Samsung is one of the best phone makers out there today, with its Galaxy lineup of flagship smartphones occupying a huge chunk of the Android market. This pedigree extends to its Galaxy Tab family, and these portable computers offer arguably the best Android experience you’re likely to find on a tablet.

This Galaxy Tab A model sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,200. Under the hood, the Tab A runs on an octa-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, and you’ve also got 16GB of speedy flash storage that is easily expandable via a microSD card slot. Normally $280, the Samsung Galaxy Tab is marked down to just $200 on Walmart right now, saving you $80 and making this one a fine pick for anyone looking for a no-frills, brand-name Android tablet that won’t break the bank.

Apple iPad — $250

2018 Apple iPad tablet

The Apple iPad remains one of most popular tablets – and our recommended choice for most users – thanks to its great build quality, snappy hardware, gorgeous display, and extremely competitive price point for the standard model. The 2018 iPad has been dropping in price recently, too, with several $250 deals popping up this year.

This Apple iPad model packs some improvements over the Galaxy Tab A, with 32GB of storage instead of 16GB, a quad-core A10 Fusion chip, and a 9.7-inch Retina touchscreen that features a crisp pixel resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. Apple’s excellent Retina displays are one of the company’s signatures and remain among the best we’ve seen on any mobile device, be it a phone or tablet. With the 2018 refresh, this touchscreen also now supports styluses such as the Apple Pencil.

The 2018 9.7-inch Apple iPad normally runs for $330, which is still a pretty good price for a tablet of this quality; an $80 discount knocks the 32GB model down to just $250 on Walmart right now, making this awesome everyday tablet even more affordable.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals, and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

TechDen's gadget lockbox gives your kids' screen time a time-out
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless
Home Theater

Harman Kardon’s sleek Soho Wireless Headphones get a $150 price cut

Harman Kardon makes great sounding speakers and headphones. And equal thought is put into making them look great on your desk and sound great on your head. The Harman Kardon Soho Wireless are no exception, and at a price of $100, they're…
Posted By Ed Oswald
fitbit versa full review 33
Wearables

Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices get slashed for spring

Summertime is right around the corner and now's the best time to start slimming down for beach season. The Fitbit Versa and Ionic are two of Fitbit's smartwatch models, and both are on sale at Rakuten -- and you can get them even cheaper…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Computing

Best Buy’s current flash sale includes a $400 discount on MacBook Pros

Best Buy’s current flash sale is offering MacBook Pro laptops at a $400 discount. For only $1,100 you can get a 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro with a Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
best products 2018 sonos one speaker
Home Theater

First-generation Sonos One smart speaker prices drop to just $150

The original Sonos One smart speaker is now $150, which is the lowest price we've seen since it launched. The first-generation model sounds identical to the second-gen, and still gets Google Assistant support later this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
philips hue BR30
Smart Home

Philips Hue smart bulbs get steep discounts at Best Buy

Philips Hue are some of the best smart bulbs on the market, but they are by no means the cheapest. That's why when we see a deal like Best Buy's on the Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 bulbs, we recommend stocking up.
Posted By Ed Oswald
pioneer woman instant pot instapot 3
Smart Home

Walmart drops price cuts on both Pioneer Woman flowered Instant Pots

Walmart slashed the prices of both floral designs of the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The versatile cooker makes a wonderful gift for Mother's Day, especially for Pioneer Woman fans.
Posted By Bruce Brown
GoPro Hero7 Black
Deals

The GoPro Hero7 Black action cam gets over $100 knocked off its price

The GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera yet, and it’s on sale right now on Rakuten for a deep discount until the end of the month. Read on to find out why we love it so much and how you can save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon deal instant pot duo mini 3 quart 2
Smart Home

Amazon shrinks the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini to less than $50

Amazon shrunk the price for the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker to less than $50. Food preparation in the Duo Mini cooker preserves the nutritional content of meals and holds in flavors and aromas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review
Deals

Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

When it comes to smartwatches, there's Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models, now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon has the Samsung…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best buy deal philips hue starter kit with 2 google home minis connected bulb pack 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts the price of Philips Hue Smart Light Kit with 2 Google Home Minis

Best Buy cut the price of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Multicolor LED Starter Kit and added a Google Home Mini 2-pack for no extra cost. This is a great deal for anyone just starting to set up a smart home.
Posted By Bruce Brown