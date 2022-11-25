Let’s face it, you’re probably way overdue for a new phone and at the same time are overdue on your phone bill because of some unstated, last minute charge. As part of today’s Black Friday phone deals, we’ve found a way for you to finally solve both problems in one go: an iPhone 11 with Straight Talk. A tied-to-Straight Talk iPhone 11 is only $199, down from $299, as part of Walmart’s Black Friday deals. You’ll save $100 for getting it today, and possibly save more with a Straight Talk phone plan.

Why you should buy the iPhone 11

Let’s start with the elephant in the room here: Straight Talk. Actually ranked among the country’s best prepaid phone plans, Straight Talk is a very straightforward alternative to traditional plans. Instead of paying a company monthly and then getting hit up with stealth charges for using too much of the “unlimited” data package you’re paying for, you get exactly what you pay for with this plan. You can pay monthly, yearly, with limited or unlimited data, or even go international depending on what works best for you. If you do run out of data, you can buy more when you really need it, but the plans are pretty lenient so this should be an emergency-only rarity.

As for the iPhone 11, it’s a phone with a reputation that precedes itself. Our iPhone 11 review called it “the iPhone for all.” Why? Even under normal circumstances, immediately after release, it sold for a reasonable price, has a full 24-hour battery life, great cameras, and snappy performance quality. The 6.1-inch screen has an unusual 1,792 x 828 resolution, while its apps are powered by the powerful A13 Bionic chip. When it is photo time, the 12-megapixel main camera was also the first to enjoy the iPhone’s Night Mode, specifically for photographing high-quality photos in low-light settings. So, unless you just really wanted a headphone jack, the iPhone 11 launched as one of the best iPhones for normal, everyday use.

This is one of our most unique Black Friday deals, especially in the phone category. At $199, you really won’t see an iPhone cheaper anywhere. Again, that’s $100 in savings off the normal $299 price for the Straight Talk phone. Give this unique phone/plan combo a chance — we think you’ll like it!

