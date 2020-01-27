Best Buy offers great deals on the iPhone 11 Pro and XS smartphones

Whether or not you identify as an Apple enthusiast, there’s no denying the iPhone’s success. This is all thanks to Apple’s reputation for outstanding hardware quality combined with the iPhone’s sleek profile and user-friendly operating system. More than a decade into the smartphone game, the iPhone’s kingly status remains strong and was only strengthened further with the release of three new models last year.

If you’re itching to get your hands on the latest Apple iPhone or just looking to replace your old, clunky one, now’s a great time to take the plunge. Best Buy has amazing iPhone deals going right now on unlocked and brand-new units of the 11 Pro Max and XS Max variants, saving you $100 when you activate with your preferred carrier today. These deals are further sweetened with the inclusion of four months of free Apple Music for new subscribers.

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $100 off

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is perfect for anyone who wants the best all-around smartphone available. Apple beefed up the elegance and expensive design of its flagship range, resulting in a more refined and luxurious-looking device. It carries the same mix of stainless steel and glass, complete with a frosted back to discourage smudges and fingerprints. It’s also a bit heavier and thicker than its predecessor, allowing it to provide an incredible battery life which can power you through a whole day of comfortable, worry-free use. Those who are fans of big screens will also love the 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch OLED display, which uses the Super Retina XDR for impressive brightness, incredibly accurate colors, and sharp resolution.

The 11 Pro Max’s lightning-fast performance is supported by Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. It offers a 20% faster CPU and GPU speed over the older XS Max, knocking down every other iPhone in terms of raw power. Launching apps is fluid, multitasking is a delight, and games run with zero lag. Complementing this buttery smooth performance is the iOS 13 which covers a lot of new features and small improvements in operation. These include a faster Face ID, swipe typing, stronger privacy features, and a dark mode.

Apple also reclaimed the top spot in smartphone photography with its 11 Pro line. The controversial square module at the back houses a standard wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens, rendering this phone equipped for every situation – whether it be capturing portraits or landscapes. The tech titan also caught up with Google and Huawei when it comes to low-light photography and gave the 11 Pro a Night Mode, which is excellent at maintaining colors, details, and contrast in dark or night-time scenes.

All storage variants of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are currently discounted on Best Buy for $100 off with activation. Is the price tag still too high? The iPhone 11 is an excellent alternative that carries many of the same features as the Pro model. It’s also on sale on Best Buy for $100 off.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max – $100 off

The XS Max may be an older model but it’s still a solid iPhone, nonetheless. It’s compatible with the new iOS 13, so you won’t be missing out on system enhancements such as the dark mode, improved Face ID, and better privacy features. It also fares well on the display front, offering a crisp resolution of 1,688 x 1,242 pixels plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The screen size is the same 6.5 inches of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is very pleasant to use for watching movies and videos as well as for playing games.

Under the hood, the XS Max is powered by the A12 Bionic. It’s not as fast as the A13 chip that runs the 11 Pro, but you’re still in store for excellent performance that beats most smartphones. Whether it be in playing augmented reality (AR), graphically intensive games, multitasking, or switching between open applications, the XS Max can handle it all without breaking a sweat.

Camera performance is exemplary as well. The XS Max’s dual-camera system has acquired a larger image sensor to capture better photos in low-light situations. The portrait mode is still a joy to use and now comes with Depth Control, which lets you change the intensity of the background blur effect. Also worth noting is the Smart HDR feature that enables the camera to snap photos at three different exposures and then combine them all to create a steller image.

The iPhone XS Max can be yours for $100 less on Best Buy when you activate today, or for as low as $900. If you prefer a smaller screen, check out the iPhone XS which is also enjoying a $100 price cut.

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

Looking for more savings other than these iPhone deals? Be sure to visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on smartphones and other tech products.

